In- depth Analysis of the Report: –

The global valve positioners market is anticipated to expand with a steady CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Market Overview

Market Analysis by Segmentation

This Valve Positioners report provided segmentation of the market on the basis of the application, it focuses on the status and outlook for major applications, market share and growth rate of each player is included in this section.

By Product Type

Digital

Pneumatic

Electronic

Electro-Pneumatic

Others

By Actuation

Single-Acting

Double-Acting

By End User

Chemicals Mining

Oil & Gas

Power Generation

Geographic Segmentation

This Valve Positioners report splits the market into different regions such as

North America

South America

Middle east and Africa

Asia and Pacific Region

Competitive landscape

This Valve Positioners research report provided analysis of the competitive landscape in the market and keeps focus on the key players, their economic situation and business strategies are examined to succeed in the market.

Global valve positioners market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of valve positioners market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Company Coverage of Valve Positioners market (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc):

Emerson Electric Co., ABB, Azbil Corporation., Baker Hughes, a GE company LLC, Bray International, Flowserve Corporation, Christian Bürkert GmbH & Co. KGCIRCOR International, Inc., ControlAir Crane Co., Dwyer Instruments, Inc., Metso Corporation, Gemu Group, Power-Genex LTD, Rotork, SAMSON Controls Inc., Schneider Electric, Siemens, Spirax Sarco Limited., NIHON KOSO CO., LTD., VAL CONTROLS A/S among others

Recent Industry Developments

In November 2018, Siemens launched a positioner named as Sipart PS 100, which is easy to operate by adjusting itself with attached valves. Sipart PS100 is installed with a display that allows customers to check the status of the device. This can be used to digitalize the plant operations, which is anticipated to supplement the global valve positioner’s market growth

In February 2017, Spirax Sacro, manufacturer of steam system management announced the introduction of wold’s first ergonomically designed electropneumatic valve positioner named as EP500. This positioner delivers high accuracy and easy installation. This positioner can be installed outdoor therefore preferred by manufacturers, which is forecasted to increase the market growth

Market Drivers

Surge in the number of power plant across the world to increase the demand for valve positioners in the years to come

High popularity of smart valve positioners is expected to supplement the growth of the global valve positioners market

Heavy investments in the energy and power industry could be one of the driving factors to bolster the growth of global valve positioners market

Growing number of industries in developing economies to trigger the global vale positioners market growth

Market Restraints

Heavy competition from local manufacturers could slow down the market growth

Lack of standardized norms is expected to hinder the growth of the market

