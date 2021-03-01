The continual increase in the number of infectious diseases worldwide has presented a bright prospect for the growth of global microfluidics market. Other factors such increasing healthcare funding coupled with adoption of new technologies are anticipated to contribute substantially to the growth of the global microfluidics market between 2019 and 2030.Moreover, various universities are supporting the microfluidics technology and expanding its applications. University like University of Waterloo (Canada), Stanford University, University of Colorado (US), and Norwegian University of Science and Technology provide education on the topic of microfluidics.

Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled “Microfluidics Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2019–2030.” According to the report, the global microfluidics market is estimated to be around US$ 10.2 Bn in 2017. It is anticipated to grow at a 19.8% CAGR from 2019 to 2030.

Some of the prominent players in the Microfluidics Market include:

Agilent Technologies, Danaher, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Becton, Dickinson and Company, PerkinElmer, Qiagen, Abbott Laboratories, Fluidigm Corporation, Illumina, Inc., and F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, among others.

According to World Health Organization (WHO) Infectious diseases are one of the major causes of death across the world. It is estimated that the prevalence of infectious disease in Russia is one of the highest in world, followed by Brazil and US. According to Center for Disease Control (CDC), the total number of individuals suffering from hepatitis A in 2011 was approximately 2,700. Similarly, the number of individuals suffering from chronic hepatitis B was estimated to be between 2.5 to 3.9 million. Growing incidences of such infectious diseases has presented a lucrative growth prospect for the microfluidics market, as this technique is widely used for detection of such conditions.

The Microfluidics Market is segmented on the basis of Product, Modality, Cancer Type, End-Users and region.

by Type (Chips, Sensors, Micro-Pumps, Micro-Needles), Material (Glass, Silicon, Polymer), Application (In-Vitro Diagnostics, Drug Delivery, Laboratory Testing, Pharmaceutical & Life Science)

