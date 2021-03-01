The continual increasing adoption of biopharmaceuticals, namely biologics and other biotherapeutics has presented a bright prospect for the growth of viral clearance market. Increasing funding for R&D has further led to wide scale application of such techniques and application of virus clearance devices.

Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled “Viral Clearance Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030.” According to the report, the global viral clearance market is estimated to be over US$ 200 Mn in 2017. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 21.0% from 2019 to 2030.

Some of the prominent players in the Viral Clearance Market include:

• VIRUSURE

• BSL Bioservice

• Texcell

• Vironova

• Kedrion S.p.A

• Charles River

• Merck KGaA

• WuXi Biologics

• Lonza

and Avance Biosciences

Increasing preference for biopharmaceuticals and other forms of biotherapeutics have been crucial in governing the extensive growth of the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. In India, the biopharmaceutical sector accounted for the highest share, approximately around 64% of the entire biotechnology industry. Similarly, in the year 2016, the Indian biotechnology industry witnessed a staggering YoY growth of 57.14%. Growing preference for biopharmaceuticals owing to benefits has been pivotal in complementing the growth of these industries. Growth of these industries is anticipated to substantially contribute to the growth of viral clearance market, as these products are extensively used in these industries to obtain contamination free products and laboratories.

The Viral Clearance Market is segmented on the basis of Product, Modality, Cancer Type, End-Users and region.

by Method (Viral Removal, and Viral Inactivation) Application (Blood & Blood Products, Recombinant Proteins, Vaccines), End User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Academic Research Institutes, Contract Research Organizations) and Region

