Increasing awareness among patients, technological advancements in the sector of wound therapy, and growing geriatric population have been pivotal in dictating the growth of the wound dressings market. Moreover, efficient treatment options for complex wounds, diabetes and associated chronic wounds and increasing expenditures on healthcare is anticipated to be the major drive the growth of the global market between 2019 and 2030.

Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled “Wound Dressings Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030.” According to the report, the global Wound Dressings market is estimated to be over US$ 10.0 Bn in 2017. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2019 to 2030.

Some of the prominent players in the Wound Dressings Market include:

Acelity L.P.

• Inc.

• Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp.

• Convatec

• Inc.

• Organogenesis Inc.

• 3M Company

• Smith and Nephew PLC

• Mölnlycke Health Care

• Coloplast Corp.

• Medline Industries

• Inc.

• and Covidien PLC

The population of geriatric population across the world has grown rapidly over the past several decades. Moreover, this growth has witnessed an unprecedented rate in recent times. In 2016, it was approximated that the population of individuals aged 65 years or older was 8.5% or 617 million of the entire world population. Furthermore, it is projected that the figure will witness an increment to 17% i.e. 1.6 billion by the end of 2050. Such rapid growth of geriatric population is anticipated to present a remunerative growth opportunity for the global wound dressings market in the coming times. Since, the utilization of Wound Dressing products for assisting treatment and facilitating faster recovery of wounds among aged population is enormously crucial.

The Wound Dressings Market is segmented on the basis of Product, Modality, Cancer Type, End-Users and region.

by Type (Advanced and Traditional), Application (Ulcers, Surgical Wounds, Traumatic Wounds, Burns)

