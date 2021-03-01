The growth of this market can be attributed to the factors such as, the reducing prices of DNA sequencing, technological advancements, increasing incidences of cancer worldwide and growing investments and funding by both government and private establishments. University and business collaboration has been a major trend in the epigenetics market scenario. Extensive number of collaborations has been initiated to promote development of new instruments, studies and other research. For instance, The Institute of Cancer Research, London entered into collaboration with Merck, to initiate independent research programs, for discovery & development of new types of cancer therapeutics.

Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled “Epigenetics Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030.” The global epigenetics market was valued at over US$ 800.0 Mn. in 2017 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 13.0% from 2019 to 2030.

Some of the prominent players in the Epigenetics Market include:

Agilent Technologies

• Thermo Fisher Scientific

• Illumina

• QIAGEN N.V.

• PerkinElmer

• Merck KGaA

• Abcam plc.

• Active Motif

• Bio-Rad Laboratories

• Inc.

• New England Biolabs and

Zymo Research among others.

The utilization of epigenetics provides accurate and deeper knowledge regarding molecular basis of individual tumors, thereby providing a better, efficient and long lasting therapeutic option in the field of oncology. According to Cancer Research UK, the number of cancer cases reported worldwide in the year 2018, was approximately around 17 million. It is further projected that within the period 2018-2040, the total incidence rate of worldwide cancer will increment by 62%. The growing incidences of cancer are anticipated to present a lucrative growth opportunity for the global epigenetics market in the coming years.

The Epigenetics Market is segmented on the basis of Product, Modality, Cancer Type, End-Users and region.

By Product (Kits, Reagents, Enzymes, Instruments and Services) Technology (DNA Methylation, and Histone Modifications), Application (Oncology, Developmental Biology, Cardiovascular Diseases, Metabolic Diseases and Immunology) and Region

