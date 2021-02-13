Report Summary:

The report titled “Outsourced Insurance Investigative Market” offers a primary overview of the Outsourced Insurance Investigative industry covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure. The quantitative and qualitative analysis is provided for the global Outsourced Insurance Investigative market considering competitive landscape, development trends, and key critical success factors (CSFs) prevailing in the Outsourced Insurance Investigative industry.

Historical Forecast Period

2013 – 2017 – Historical Year for Outsourced Insurance Investigative Market

2018 – Base Year for Outsourced Insurance Investigative Market

2019-2027 – Forecast Period for Outsourced Insurance Investigative Market

Key Developments in the Outsourced Insurance Investigative Market

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

• NIS Ltd.

• John Cutter Investigations (JCI)

• Robertson&Co

• CoventBridge Group

• PJS Investigations Pty Ltd

• Corporate Investigative Services

• Kelmar Global

• Brumell Group

• ICORP Investigations

• Investigation Solutions Inc.

• ExamWorks Investigation Services

• Delta Investigative Services

• The Cotswold Group

• RGI Solutions

• CSI Investigators Inc

• Rick Crouch&Associates

• National Business Investigations

• V Trace Solutions

Market Segment by Countries, covering

• North America (United States, Canada, Mexico) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Middle-East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa) Market Revenue and/or Volume

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Market Segment by Type, covers

• Life Insurance Claims

• Workers’ Compensation Claims

• Transportation / Cargo Theft Claims

• Auto Insurance Claims

• Health Insurance Claims

• Homeowners Insurance Claims

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

• Large Enterprises(1000+ Users)

• Medium-Sized Enterprise(499-1000 Users)

• Small Enterprises(1-499 Users)

