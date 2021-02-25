Thu. Feb 25th, 2021

Cannabis Extraction Market: Value Chain, Dynamics and Key Players (2021 – 2030)

The Cannabis Extraction market is expected to expand at a higher CAGR and touch the valuation of XX Mn/Bn during the forecast period of 2020 to 2030, highlights a new research report added to the document repository of RMoz. The report titled “Cannabis Extraction Market Report” gives bird’s-eye view of the global Cannabis Extraction market for the assessment period 2020–2030.

ResearchMoz’s business study describes the current Cannabis Extraction market size and market forecast, market prospects, leading drivers and constraints, regulatory scenario, industry trend, promotional campaigns and marketing, price research, the competitive environment to help companies make decisions. The data in the Cannabis Extraction market study focuses on historical and recent market dynamics that aid investment decisions. ResearchMoz’s Cannabis Extraction market report mainly includes product sales, revenue, trade, competition, investment, projection, and marketing, and the details here include companies, types, applications, regions, countries, etc.

The Cannabis Extraction market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ Mn/Bn by the end of the forecast period 2020– 2030.

The latest study on the global Cannabis Extraction market makes a successful attempt to make in-detail evaluation of all factors supporting or impeding the overall market growth. Besides, it sheds light on historical and present trends in this market. Moving forward, it also offers forecasts on potential market trends and the impact of all these trends on the growth of the global Cannabis Extraction market in the forthcoming years.

As the Cannabis Extraction market continues to transition to a new normal caused by Covid-19, leading vendors and enthusiastic aspirants looking for perfect market penetration can achieve viable signals about the various market developments that drive high revenue growth.

Some of the critical business stakeholders incorporated in the study are:

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

  • Trulieve
  • Curaleaf
  • MedMen
  • Green Thumb Industries
  • Cresco Labs
  • Harvest House of Cannabis
  • Columbia Care
  • Acreage Holdings
  • Halo
  • Planet 13
  • Cannabis Extraction

    The Cannabis Extraction market report is intended to aid industry decisions and investment priorities for multiple stakeholders, including manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, and merchants.

    Cannabis Extraction Market: Segmentation

    Breakdown Data by Type

  • Sub/Supercritical CO2 Extraction
  • Ethanol Extraction
  • Hydrocarbon Extraction
  • Solvent-less Extraction
  • Others
  • The ethanol extraction and hydrocarbon extraction are two of the most potential segmental markets for United States cannabis extraction in the world.
  • Cannabis Extraction
    Breakdown Data by Application

  • Recreational
  • Medical

  • The use of survey tools, polls, and qualitative or quantitative analysis in the context of marketing studies, allows managers to have important information on the environment in which their companies operate:

    • Marketing studies ;
    • Competitive analyzes;
    • New business opportunities;
    • Design of new services.

