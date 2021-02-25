Thu. Feb 25th, 2021

Global Fishmeal Set to Witness Y-o-Y Growth by 2021-2030

The global Global Fishmeal market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2020 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2020-2029. In this Global Fishmeal Market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

  • History Year: 2014 – 2018
  • Base Year: 2018
  • Estimated Year: 2020
  • Forecast Year: 2020 – 2029

The business intelligence study of the Global Fishmeal market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Global Fishmeal market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Global Fishmeal market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global regions.

Each market player encompassed in the Global Fishmeal market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Global Fishmeal market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

  • TASA
  • Diamante
  • Austevoll Seafood ASA
  • COPEINCA
  • Corpesca SA
  • Omega Protein
  • Coomarpes
  • KT Group
  • Cermaq
  • FF Skagen
  • Austral
  • Kodiak Fishmeal
  • Havsbrun
  • Hayduk
  • Exalmar
  • Strel Nikova
  • Nissui
  • Iceland Pelagic
  • Daybrook
  • Rongcheng Blue Ocean Marine Bio
  • Hisheng Feeds
  • Chishan Group
  • Dalian Longyuan Fishmeal
  • Fengyu Halobios
  • Hainan Fish oil&fish meal
  • Fishmeal

    Breakdown Data by Type

  • Steam dried(SD)
  • Flame dried(FD)
  • Fishmeal
    Breakdown Data by Application

  • Aquaculture feed
  • Poultry feed
  • Pig feed
  • Pet food

  • What insights readers can gather from the Global Fishmeal market report?

    • A critical study of the Global Fishmeal market on the basis of segment 1, segment 2 and segment 3.
    • Learn the behavior pattern of every Global Fishmeal market player – product launches, expansions, collaborations and acquisitions in the market currently.
    • Examine and study the progress outlook of the global Global Fishmeal landscape, which includes, revenue, production & consumption and historical & forecast.
    • Understand important drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends (DROT Analysis).
    • Important trends, such as carbon footprint, R&D developments, prototype technologies, and globalization.

    The Global Fishmeal market report answers the following queries:

    1. Which players hold the significant Global Fishmeal market share and why?
    2. What strategies are the Global Fishmeal market players forming to gain a competitive edge?
    3. Why region is expected to lead the global Global Fishmeal market?
    4. What factors are negatively affecting the Global Fishmeal market growth?
    5. What will be the value of the global Global Fishmeal market by the end of 2029?

