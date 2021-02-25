Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled “Plant-Based Food Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030.” According to the report, the global Plant-Based Food market is estimated to be over US$ 12.9 Billion in 2019. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 10.3% from 2019 to 2030.

This significant market growth can be attributed to the growing vegan population owing to rising awareness about healthy food. Moreover, factors such as increasing ethical concerns of people related to animal slaughter and rising health consciousness are anticipated to further enhance market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, extensive R&D by major companies & universities across the globe to introduce plant-based food with maximum safety and precision are expected to significantly contribute to the market expansion.

Some of the prominent players in the Plant-Based Food Market include:

Danone, Beyond Meat, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill Incorporated, Fonterra Co-operative Group, SunOpta, Kellogg NA Co., CSC BRANDS, L.P.

According to The Good Food Institute and the Plant-Based Foods Association (PBFA), plant-based food sale jumped to 11% last year. Several factors have been crucial in governing the rising preference for plant-based food including the growing demand for organic products across developing countries and rising awareness about a health lifestyle. These foods are deemed to be environmentally safe as they account for lesser carbon credits when compared with their meat-based counterpart. Making people shift from the acquired and traditional taste of dairy products in addition to the changing perception and alternative protein sources such as animal-based protein and synthetic protein create restrains for the global plant-based protein market.

The Plant-Based Food Market is segmented on the basis of Product, Modality, Cancer Type, End-Users and region.

By Type (Plant-based Dairy Products, Plant-based Milk Products, Plant-based Meat Products, Plant-based Eggs, and Plant-based Condiments), Application (Food & Beverage Processing Industry and Feed Industry)

Table of Contents

INTRODUCTION Market Definition Market Classification Geographic Scope Years Considered for the Study: Historical Years – 2017 & 2018; Base Year – 2019; Forecasted Years – 2020 to 2030 Currency Used RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Framework Data Collection Technique Data Sources Market Estimation Methodology Data Validation and Triangulation ABSTRACT OF THE STUDY MARKET DYNAMICS ASSESSMENT Overview Drivers Barriers/Challenges Opportunities

