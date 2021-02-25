Analysis of the Global Polymer Nanofiber Market

According to the report, the global Polymer Nanofiber Market is expected to reach a market value of ~US$ XX Mn/Bn by the end of 2029.

The presented market study offers an in-depth analysis of the market scenario in the various geographies such as:

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Espin Technologies

Ahlstrom-Munksj

Dupont

Hollingsworth & Vose

Donaldson

Teijin

Toray Industries

Asahi Kasei

JXTG Energy

Finetex EnE

<200 nm

200-500 nm

500-800 nm

800-1000 nm

In 2018, 500-800 nm accounted for a major share of 45% the global polymer nanofiber market, this product segment is poised to reach 344 million US$ by 2026 from 112 million US$ in 2018.

Polymer Nanofiber

========================================= Breakdown Data by Application

Filtration

Medicine and Biotechnology

Energy

Other