Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled “Carbon Dioxide Laser Marking Machine Market- Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030.” According to the report, the global carbon dioxide laser marking machine market is estimated to be over US$ 258 million in 2019. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 2.4% from 2019 to 2030.

The replacement of traditional inkjet marking system by carbon dioxide laser marking machines is the primary factor for the market growth. Carbon dioxide laser marking machines offers several advantages such as faster speed, high yielding, and no pollution among others. Moreover, they are increasingly adopted by non-metal industries that require finer and higher precision of marking and engraving. However, the high cost of carbon dioxide laser marking machines hampers the growth of the market to a certain extent.

Some of the prominent players in the Carbon Dioxide Laser Marking Machine Market include:

Edinburgh Instruments, Han’s Laser Technology Industry Group Co., Ltd, Lumenis, Coherent, Inc., Micro Laser Technology GmbH (MLT),4JET, Directed Light Inc., and Gravotech Markingamong

The growth in carbon dioxide laser marking machine market can be attributed to the increasing adoption of carbon dioxide laser marking machine for various application across wide industrial verticals. The machine is used for their engraving capabilities such as marking date codes, serial numbers, and other product identification. The adoption of carbon dioxide laser marking machine is increasing mainly in non-metal industries such as craft gifts, wood, clothing, greeting cards, electronic components, plastics, moulds, medical packaging, and architectural ceramics among others.

Several technological advancements are seen in laser engraver machines which arepropelling the growth of carbon dioxide laser marking machine market. The innovation in these machines are mainly based on the source of laser used. Based on the source of laser there areseveral types of laser engraver machines such as fiber laser source, carbon dioxide laser source, among others. There are several advantages offered by carbon dioxide laser marking machineover the traditional marking technology such as they offer clear and permanent laser marking solutions, comparatively faster and high yielding. In addition, it also offers the advantage of editing the graphics, text and serial numbers; conveniently with the assistance of several integrated softwares.

The Carbon Dioxide Laser Marking Machine Market is segmented on the basis of Product, Modality, Cancer Type, End-Users and region.

By Type (Sealed-off CO2 Lasers, Flowing CO2 Gas Lasers, and Transverse Flowing CO2 Gas Lasers), By End User (Healthcare, Military & Defense, Manufacturing, and Automotive), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World)

Table of Contents

INTRODUCTION Market Definition Market Classification Geographic Scope Years Considered for the Study: Historical Years – 2017 & 2018; Base Year – 2019; Forecasted Years – 2020 to 2030 Currency Used RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Framework Data Collection Technique Data Sources Market Estimation Methodology Data Validation and Triangulation ABSTRACT OF THE STUDY MARKET DYNAMICS ASSESSMENT Overview Drivers Barriers/Challenges Opportunities

