Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled “Point-of-Use (PoU) Water Filtration Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030.” According to the report, the global PoU Water Filtration Market is estimated to account forover US $800 million in 2019. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2019 to 2030.

The continual growth of the PoU water filtration market can be attributed to several factors such as the growing food service industry, high awareness regarding the utilization of quality drinking water and deep-rooted presence of both local as well as international players. PoU systems are increasingly being used by coffee chains, cafes, and restaurants to maintain uniformity in taste. For instance, leading chains such as Starbucks are using PoU water filtration for their coffee machines across their outlets in the U.S. Additionally, focus on the longevity of machines is another factor driving market growth.The hardness of water adversely affects the longevity of a coffee andice-making machines.This has enticed owners to install PoU filtration systems in their cafes and restaurants. However, the presence of alternatives, such as point-of-entry systems,are hindering market growth to a certain extent.

Some of the prominent players in the Point-of-Use (PoU) Water Filtration Market include:

BWT Aktienge sell schaft, Brita GmbH, Pentair plc, 3M, Culligan, Kinetico, Bilt SRL, Ecowater Systems LLC, AQUAPHOR, and US WATER SYSTEMS INC

Technological advancements in PoU water filtration systems are also among the primary factors that are expected to fuel growth of the market. For instance, in 2017, Voltea introduced its first PoUCAPDI product, DIUSE that targeted both residential as well as commercial applications. It helps to soften and desalinate brackish water and offers a salt-free and chemical-free alternative.

Based on components, cartridge systems dominated the market in 2018, in terms of value and volume sales and is expected to witness a similar growth trend during the forecast period. The low cost of the cartridges and large after-sales market in terms of replacement of cartridges are the key factors that are expected to boost the sale of cartridges during the forecast period.

The Point-of-Use (PoU) Water Filtration Market is segmented on the basis of Product, Modality, Cancer Type, End-Users and region.

By End User (HORECA and Others) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)

