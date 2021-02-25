Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled “Allulose Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030.” According to the report, the global Allulose market is estimated to be over US$ 224.80 Mn in 2018. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 14.4% from 2019 to 2030.

The significant market growth can be attributed to the growing demand for sugar substitutes. Moreover, factors such as the growing prevalence of obesity and diabetes and a growing application horizon of allulose are anticipated to boost market growth over the forecast period. Obesity as a risk aspect, is by far the greatest contributor to the burden of chronic diseases. Obesity can also lead to early mortality and increased vulnerability to other diseases and may have an incalculable impact on the quality of life. According to the WHO, in 2016, more than 1.9 billion adults above 18 years of age were overweight. Of these, over 650 million were obese worldwide. There is growing awareness among the population regarding health & fitness, overall appearance, and diabetes management. With a persistent rise in the prevalence and incidence rates of obesity and diabetes globally, there is a pressing need to find sugar substitutes and reduce calories from manufacturers as well as patients. This will, in turn, aid substantial market growth.

Some of the prominent players in the Allulose Market include:

Tate & Lyle, CJ CHEILJEDANG CORP., Matsutani Chemical Industry Co., Anderson Advanced Ingredients, LLC, Bonumose LLC, Icon Foods, Samyang Corporation, Ingredion, Inc., Apura Ingredients, SAVANNA Ingredients GmbH

Major concern for the allulose market is expensive processing costs with relatively low output and limited quantities in the natural form. It is found primarily in figs, molasses, raisins, and maple syrup in minuscule amounts. However, many manufacturers have utilized an enzymatic process that will help to increase the efficiency and has resulted in reduced costs for deriving allulose.

North America is estimated to account for the highest CAGR in allulose market over the forecast period. The increasing adoption rate of allulose by the food & beverages industry and increasing preference of the population for low-calorie sugar are factors, which create lucrative opportunities for market growth in this region.

The Allulose Market is segmented on the basis of Product, Modality, Cancer Type, End-Users and region.

By Form (Powder & Liquid), Application (Bakery & Confectionery, Beverages, Cereals, Dairy, Sugar & Sugar Substitutes)

