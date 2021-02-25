Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled “Biostimulants Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030.” According to the report, the Global Biostimulants Market is estimated to be over US$ 2.5 Bn by 2019. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 11% from 2019 to 2030.

The continual growth of the biostimulants market can be attributed to several factors, which have led to the wide-scale adoption of these products. The growing trend of organic farming and favorable government regulations supporting the adoption of biostimulants are anticipated to further contribute to the substantial market growth between 2019 and 2030. However, the production of low-quality products due to the lack of transparency in patent protection laws across various countries may hamper the global biostimulants market to a certain extent.

Some of the prominent players in the Biostimulants Market include:

BASF SE, Valagro, Bayer AG, UPL, Biolchim SPA, Eastman Chemical Company or its subsidiaries, FMC Corporation, Acadian Seaplants, Biovert SL, and Koppert Biological Systems

To obtain better insights pertaining to the market scenario, prominent players are increasingly focusing on collaborative initiatives with several institutes and research centers. For instance, In July 2017, Valagro signed an agreement with Syngenta to supply biostimulants for seed treatment. Under this agreement, both the companies will utilize their expertise to produce innovative seed treatment products designed to improve crop establishment and absorption of nutrition, especially under abiotic stress conditions.

The utilization of fertilizers, insecticides, and pesticides to boost crop productivity, has several adverse impacts on human health. On the other hand, the cultivation of organic food products using biostimulants does not require pesticides and fertilizer. The growing applications of organic farming have been major factors responsible for the rising adoption of biostimulants. Biostimulants enhance soil microflora, which helps in the uptake of nutrients more efficiently by crops. These substances serve as eco-friendly solutions, which improve the quality & quantity of the crop yield, enhance the soil structure and enrich its nutritive value. Moreover, it boosts defenses against environmental stresses and diseases by increasing the antioxidant activity in plants. The use of biostimulants also increases nutrient availability, water holding capacity, metabolism, and chlorophyll production.

The Biostimulants Market is segmented on the basis of Product, Modality, Cancer Type, End-Users and region.

By Form (Liquid and Dry), Crop Type(Fruits & Vegetables, Cereals & Grains, Turf & Ornamentals, and Oilseeds & Pulses), Active Ingredient(Vitamins & Amino Acids, Trace Minerals, Seaweed Extracts, Microbial Amendments, and Humic & Fulvic acid), Application(Foliar Treatment, Soil Treatment, and Seed Treatment)

Table of Contents

INTRODUCTION Market Definition Market Classification Geographic Scope Years Considered for the Study: Historical Years – 2017 & 2018; Base Year – 2019; Forecasted Years – 2020 to 2030 Currency Used RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Framework Data Collection Technique Data Sources Market Estimation Methodology Data Validation and Triangulation ABSTRACT OF THE STUDY MARKET DYNAMICS ASSESSMENT Overview Drivers Barriers/Challenges Opportunities

