Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled “Food Safety Testing Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030.” According to the report, the global food safety testing market is estimated to be over US$ 17.0 Bn by 2019. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2019 to 2030.

The consistent growth of the food safety testing market can be attributed to several factors, which have led to its wide-scale adoption. Rising incidences of foodborne disorders and stringent food safety regulations are anticipated to further contribute to this substantial market growth between 2019 and 2030. However, the lack of food control infrastructure in developing countries is one of the major factors hampering market growth globally. To obtain better insights regarding the market scenario, prominent players are increasingly focusing on collaborations and acquisitions. For instance, In January 2020, Neogen Corporation acquired Productos Quimicos Magiar (Magiar), which has networks in Argentina and Uruguay, to expand its presence in South America.

Get sample copy of “Food Safety Testing Market”:

https://www.marketindustryreports.com/pdf/148

Some of the prominent players in the Food Safety Testing Market include:

SGS SA, Eurofins Scientific, Intertek Group plc, Bureau Veritas, ALS Limited, TÜV NORD GROUP, NEOGEN CORPORATION, Mérieux NutriSciences, AsureQuality, and FoodChain ID

According to the WHO, death of approximately 125,000 children was caused due to the consumption of unsafe food whereas the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDCP) reported that one out of ten individuals falls sick due to foodborne illnesses every year. The prevalence of this is mainly seen among children under the age of 5 years. Therefore, to avoid deaths due to foodborne illnesses, food safety testing procedures have witnessed a significant surge in recent times.

Moreover, government bodies across the globe have been actively introducing several stringent regulations for consumers, producers, and regulators to ensure food safety. For instance, The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) declared a minimum imprisonment of 7 years and heavy penalties to curb adulteration.

The Food Safety Testing Market is segmented on the basis of Product, Modality, Cancer Type, End-Users and region.

By Target Tested (Pathogens, Pesticides, Allergens, and GMOs), Technology (Agar Culturing, PCR-based Assay and Immunoassay-based), Food Tested (Meat, Poultry, & Seafood; Dairy Products; Processed Food, and Fruits & Vegetables)

Research Approach

As a standard protocol at MIR, all research assignments go through the following rigorous processes.

Secondary Research

Primary Research

Market Size Estimation & Forecasting

Data Validation & Triangulation

Report Generation

Have any query? Inquiry about report: https://www.marketindustryreports.com/inquiry/148



Table of Contents

INTRODUCTION Market Definition Market Classification Geographic Scope Years Considered for the Study: Historical Years – 2017 & 2018; Base Year – 2019; Forecasted Years – 2020 to 2030 Currency Used RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Framework Data Collection Technique Data Sources Market Estimation Methodology Data Validation and Triangulation ABSTRACT OF THE STUDY MARKET DYNAMICS ASSESSMENT Overview Drivers Barriers/Challenges Opportunities

Buy this report @ https://www.marketindustryreports.com/checkout/148

About Market Industry Reports

Market Industry Reports is a global leader in market measurement & advisory services, Market Industry Reports is at the forefront of innovation to address the worldwide industry trends and opportunities. We identified the caliber of market dynamics & hence we excel in the areas of innovation and optimization, integrity, curiosity, customer and brand experience, and strategic business intelligence through our research.

We continue to pioneer state-of-the-art approach in research & analysis that makes complex world simpler to stay ahead of the curve. By nurturing the perception of genius and optimized market intelligence we bring proficient contingency to our clients in the evolving world of technologies, megatrends and industry convergence. We empower and inspire Vanguards to fuel and shape their business to build and grow world-class consumer products.

Contact Us-

Email: [email protected]

Phone: + 91 8956767535

Website: https://www.marketindustryreports.com