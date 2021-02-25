DelveInsight has launched a new report on Prader-Willi Syndrome Pipeline

Prader-Willi syndrome is a complex genetic condition that affects many parts of the body. This condition is characterized by weak muscle tone (hypotonia), feeding difficulties, poor growth, and delayed development in infancy. Beginning in childhood, affected individuals develop an insatiable appetite, which leads to chronic overeating (hyperphagia) and obesity. Some people with Prader-Willi syndrome, particularly those with obesity, also develop type 2 diabetes (the most common form of diabetes).

Prader-Willi Syndrome Symptoms

an excessive appetite and overeating, which can easily lead to dangerous weight gain

restricted growth (children are much shorter than average)

floppiness caused by weak muscles (hypotonia)

learning difficulties

lack of sexual development

behavioural problems, such as temper tantrums or stubbornness

Emerging drugs included in the report

Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR): Soleno Therapeutics Inc

LV-101: Levo Therapeutics

Prader-Willi Syndrome Key Players

Soleno Therapeutics

Levo Therapeutics

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Harmony Biosciences, LLC

INSYS Therapeutics Inc

LG Life Sciences

Millendo Therapeutics

Ferring Pharmaceuticals

Erasmus Medical Center

OptiNose

Inversago Pharma

Prader-Willi Syndrome Key Products

DCCR

BSN175

OPN-300

INV-101

intranasal carbetocin Dose 1

RM-493

Pitolisant oral tablets

Cannabidiol Oral Solution

Eutropin

Livoletide

Somatropin

Prader-Willi Syndrome Report Highlights

The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Prader-Willi syndrome R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve Prader-Willi syndrome.

The US FDA has granted orphan drug designation to the BSN175 for the treatment of Prader Willi syndrome

Pitolisant was designed and developed by Bioprojet, which has marketed the product in Europe since its approval by the European Medicines Agency in 2016. Harmony has an exclusive license from Bioprojet to develop, manufacture and commercialize pitolisant in the United States.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted a fast track designation to Soleno Therapeutics’s diazoxide choline controlled-release (DCCR) for the treatment of Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS).

Table of content

Introduction

Executive Summary

Prader-Willi syndrome: Overview

Prader-Willi syndrome Pipeline Therapeutics

Prader-Willi syndrome Therapeutic Assessment

Prader-Willi syndrome – DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective

In-depth Commercial Assessment

Prader-Willi syndrome Collaboration Deals

Late Stage Products (Phase III)

BSN175: Biospherics.net

Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

Pitolisant: Harmony Biosciences

Drug profiles in the detailed report…..

Early Stage Products (Phase I)

OPN-300: OptiNose

Pre-clinical and Discovery Stage Products

INV-101: Inversago Pharma

Inactive Products

Prader-Willi syndrome- Unmet Needs

Prader-Willi syndrome- Market Drivers and Barriers

Prader-Willi syndrome- Future Perspectives and Conclusion

Prader-Willi syndrome Analyst Views

Appendix

What are the key questions of this report?

How many companies are developing Prader-Willi syndrome drugs

How many Prader-Willi syndrome drugs are developed by each company?

How many emerging drugs are in mid-stage, and late-stage of development for the treatment of Prader-Willi syndrome?

What are the key collaborations (Industry–Industry, Industry–Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the Prader-Willi syndrome therapeutics

What are the recent trends, drug types and novel technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?

What are the clinical studies going on for Prader-Willi syndrome and their status?

What are the key designations that have been granted to the emerging drugs?

