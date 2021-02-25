DelveInsight has launched a new report on Prader-Willi Syndrome Pipeline
Prader-Willi syndrome is a complex genetic condition that affects many parts of the body. This condition is characterized by weak muscle tone (hypotonia), feeding difficulties, poor growth, and delayed development in infancy. Beginning in childhood, affected individuals develop an insatiable appetite, which leads to chronic overeating (hyperphagia) and obesity. Some people with Prader-Willi syndrome, particularly those with obesity, also develop type 2 diabetes (the most common form of diabetes).
Prader-Willi Syndrome Pipeline analysis across different stages of development (Phase III and Phase II), different emerging trends and comparative analysis of Prader-Willi Syndrome Pipeline products with detailed clinical profiles, key cross -competition, launch date along with product development activities.
Prader-Willi Syndrome Pipeline
The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in phase II, I, preclinical and discovery stage. It also analyses Prader-Willi syndrome therapeutic drugs key players involved in developing key drugs.
Prader-Willi Syndrome Symptoms
- an excessive appetite and overeating, which can easily lead to dangerous weight gain
- restricted growth (children are much shorter than average)
- floppiness caused by weak muscles (hypotonia)
- learning difficulties
- lack of sexual development
- behavioural problems, such as temper tantrums or stubbornness
Emerging drugs included in the report
- Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR): Soleno Therapeutics Inc
- LV-101: Levo Therapeutics
Prader-Willi Syndrome Key Players
- Soleno Therapeutics
- Levo Therapeutics
- Rhythm Pharmaceuticals
- Harmony Biosciences, LLC
- INSYS Therapeutics Inc
- LG Life Sciences
- Millendo Therapeutics
- Ferring Pharmaceuticals
- Erasmus Medical Center
net
- OptiNose
- Inversago Pharma
Prader-Willi Syndrome Key Products
- DCCR
- BSN175
- OPN-300
- INV-101
- intranasal carbetocin Dose 1
- RM-493
- Pitolisant oral tablets
- Cannabidiol Oral Solution
- Eutropin
- Livoletide
- Somatropin
Prader-Willi Syndrome Report Highlights
- The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Prader-Willi syndrome R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve Prader-Willi syndrome.
- The US FDA has granted orphan drug designation to the BSN175 for the treatment of Prader Willi syndrome
- Pitolisant was designed and developed by Bioprojet, which has marketed the product in Europe since its approval by the European Medicines Agency in 2016. Harmony has an exclusive license from Bioprojet to develop, manufacture and commercialize pitolisant in the United States.
- The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted a fast track designation to Soleno Therapeutics’s diazoxide choline controlled-release (DCCR) for the treatment of Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS).
Table of content
- Introduction
- Executive Summary
- Prader-Willi syndrome: Overview
- Prader-Willi syndrome Pipeline Therapeutics
- Prader-Willi syndrome Therapeutic Assessment
- Prader-Willi syndrome – DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective
- In-depth Commercial Assessment
- Prader-Willi syndrome Collaboration Deals
- Late Stage Products (Phase III)
- BSN175: Biospherics.net
- Mid Stage Products (Phase II)
- Pitolisant: Harmony Biosciences
- Drug profiles in the detailed report…..
- Early Stage Products (Phase I)
- OPN-300: OptiNose
- Pre-clinical and Discovery Stage Products
- INV-101: Inversago Pharma
- Inactive Products
- Prader-Willi syndrome Key Companies
- Prader-Willi syndrome Key Products
- Prader-Willi syndrome- Unmet Needs
- Prader-Willi syndrome- Market Drivers and Barriers
- Prader-Willi syndrome- Future Perspectives and Conclusion
- Prader-Willi syndrome Analyst Views
- Prader-Willi syndrome Key Companies
- Appendix
What are the key questions of this report?
- How many companies are developing Prader-Willi syndrome drugs?
- How many Prader-Willi syndrome drugs are developed by each company?
- How many emerging drugs are in mid-stage, and late-stage of development for the treatment of Prader-Willi syndrome?
- What are the key collaborations (Industry–Industry, Industry–Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the Prader-Willi syndrome therapeutics?
- What are the recent trends, drug types and novel technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?
- What are the clinical studies going on for Prader-Willi syndrome and their status?
- What are the key designations that have been granted to the emerging drugs?
