Global Water Soluble Packaging Films Market: Introduction

Manufacturers of packaging materials operating in the global market for water soluble packaging films supply products manufactured under superior quality control standards. Manufacturers supplying water soluble packaging films consider the productivity objectives of their end consumers during the product development process of water soluble packaging films. Water soluble packaging films are prominently supplied for range of applications including storage, carrying, transportation and administration of chemically sensitive products. Key end use products that require of water soluble packaging films include chemicals used in agriculture, cleansing agents such as detergents, cleansing concentrates, pigments, dyes, treatment solutions and enzymes, industrial chemicals, disinfectants and chemicals used in water treatment.

Global Water Soluble Packaging Films Market: Segmentation

The global market for water soluble packaging films is segmented into material type, packaging application and by end user product.

As per packaging application, the global market for water soluble packaging films is segmented as follows:

Bags

Pouches

Sachets

Others

As per end use products, the global market for water soluble packaging films is segmented as follows:

Agriculture Chemicals

Industrial Chemicals

Laundry Detergents

Disinfectants

Water treatment Chemicals

Others

Global Water Soluble Packaging Films Market: Market Dynamics

The global market for water soluble packaging films is characterized by supply of water soluble packaging films manufactured under high standards of quality control. Quality control standards play a crucial role in water soluble packaging films market as these films are supplied predominantly for packaging of chemically sensitive products.

Water soluble packaging films are supplied with features that support machinability objectives. End user companies prefer water soluble packaging films that provide less waste generation and result in minimum downtime during production.

Wide scope of application for water soluble packaging films is anticipated to create huge opportunities over the forecast period for the global market for water soluble packaging films. Water soluble packaging films are prominently used for packaging of chemicals used in industry as wells as agriculture, detergents, cleansing agents used for glass and other surfaces, water treatment chemicals, etc.

Water soluble packaging films are supplied in different grades including cold water soluble PVA grade and hot water soluble PVA grade. Water soluble packaging films supplied in the global market are characterized by features including machinability, impact strength for cold temperatures, stiffness, and compatibility with printing requirements. Printability of the films play an important role as these films form part of the primary packaging of products.

Ecologically beneficial material properties of water soluble packaging films emerge as a key driving factor for the global market for water soluble packaging films. Water soluble packaging films are highly preferred by packaging manufacturers as well as end user companies who pursue sustainability as part of their long term organizational objective.

In industrial process hazardous chemicals are continuously carried and administered as part of overall operations. Inappropriate handling and administration of such chemicals often lead to severe accidents. Packaging systems and materials used in handling and pouring of these chemicals help prevent occurrence of such accidents. Water soluble packaging films due their water soluble and effective material properties prove helpful in storage and administration of chemicals used in industrial process.

Global Water Soluble Packaging Films Market: Regional Outlook

The global market for water soluble packaging films market is segmented into 7 key regions including North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa (MEA), Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) and Japan. The global market for water soluble packaging films is expected to emerge as

Global Water Soluble Packaging Films Market: Competitive Landscape

Some of the players operating in the global market for water soluble packaging films include Aicello Corporation, MonoSol, LLC, Cortec Corporation, Sekisui Specialty Chemicals America, LLC and Mondi Group

