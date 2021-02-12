Depalletizing Machine Market Overview

Material handling equipment is required by most of the industries for handling the huge volume of material or products safely, efficiently and without making any mistake. Furthermore human intervention greatly affects efficiency and safety in material handling. Depalletizing machines are one kind of material handling equipment which is required to separate the bulk of volume and arrange according to the requirement. Palletizing and depalletizing machines perform counter actions and are both required to handle huge volumes in major industries for bulk product handling. Over the manufacturing industries, depalletizing machines are used in large retail formats such as supermarkets, hypermarkets, whole sellers, shopping malls, etc.

Depalletizing Machine Market Dynamics

Depalletizing machines benefit the user by reducing the labor cost, reduction in loss due to mishandling of product, helps in managing the items in categories and batches, provides faster service and saves time. The above advantages of depalletizing machines have driven the market. The market of depalletizing machines greatly depends upon its end use industries like pharmacy industry, packaged food, retail chains, beverage industry and many others. Various automatic material handling equipment manufacturers have developed machines which are suitable for both palletizing and depalletizing. This advancement has captured a portion of depalletizing machines market. Manufacturing industries generally need to palletize one kind of material and depalletize the end product after its processing which differs in shape, size, and mass and thus requires different machines for handling material. Thus, the market for depalletizing machines might get affected due growing complexity in product design but anticipated to reflect as an opportunity for manufacturers for innovation in palletizing machine development thus triggering the demand in near future.

Depalletizing Machine Market Segments

The depalletizing machines market can be segmented by the type of product to be handled as

Bottles

Cans

Trays

Bags

Crates

Packages

The depalletizing machines market can be segmented by the automation provided by the manufacturers as

Semi-automatic

Automatic

The depalletizing machines market can be segmented by the region as

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan

Japan

Middle East & Africa

Depalletizing Machine Market Regional Overview

Increasing demand for depalletizing machines and other material handling systems is majorly due to rapidly developing e-commerce and industrialization. In countries like India and China, due to very high population, availability of labor for material handling is economically viable. Thus, less number of industries prefer to invest in technology and rather spend in labor though the scenario. In North America and Latin America, a great fall is experienced in export in most of the industries. Although, the market of automated depalletizing machines and other material handling systems are expected to be doubled by 2023 due to other applications of these systems. Japan is the 4th largest exporter in the world with a significant growth rate over last few years. Around half of the exports are done in crates. Material handling systems market is growing at a high rate and expected to continue the trend for next few years. Thus, Japan provides a good market to depalletizing machines. Europe was ranked first regarding exports in 2007 and is increasing ever since. Also, a good pace in market of material handling systems market is observed here. More than half of the exports are done in crates and thus provides a huge market for depalletizing machines. The Middle East has experienced a fall in exports since 2011, and still, material handling systems market is expecting to grow due to rapid industrialization. Africa has a major portion of export of gold and diamonds in the world. Thus, the Middle East and Africa provides a fairly increasing market to depalletizing machines.

Depalletizing Machine Market Key Players

Some of the key players of the depalletizing machine’s market are

Goldpack, Zlatorog Oprema d.o.o.

Brenton, LLC

Bastian Solutions Inc.

PaR Systems, Inc.

Gebo Packaging Solutions France Sas

Intelligrated

Professional Packaging Systems, inc.

Clevertech SpA

