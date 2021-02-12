The athletic shoes are specially designed for the wearing purpose during the sports events. Women’s athletic shoes are lightweight with the combination of vibrant colours that come in various types such as cleats, track cleats, running shoes, basketball shoes, tennis shoes and training shoes. Apart from these general categories of sports, the manufacturers of women athletic shoes also provide the shoes which are designed with particular features for unique sports activities. For instance, the manufacturers designed shoes with metal or plastic wheels on the bottom for the women who are into roller skating. Ice skates shoes are also specifically designed with metal blades in the bottom for offering comfort, durability and flexibility during skateboarding. Shoes for women cyclist have tight fitting with rubber sole. Some of them are equipped with plastic or metal cleat to so that the sole would be stiff on clipless pedals. Many women are participating in rock climbing and to make their activity comfortable, manufacturers have come up with athletic shoes with rubber sole.

Women Athletic Shoes Market: Advantages and disadvantages

Women athletic shoes protect the planter surface of the foot and provide traction while doing sports activity. All footwear are designed to provide some degree of motion control, however, women athlete shoes are designed to provide an enhanced level of motion control which stabilised the calcaneus and restricts rear foot mechanism movement. While running, proper cushioning of feet is very important as during this activity the force on feet can reach higher level. Women athlete shoes offer cushioning by acting as a protective layer between feet and ground that reduces the pressure on planter surface of the feet. Athlete shoes are likely to reduce injury risks among women. As these shoes improve posture while doing any sports activity, the chances of injuries, particularly with hip alignment or lower back, are lesser than casual shoes. With the bunch of advantages, women athlete shoes are also associated with few disadvantages. Some women athlete shoes can create discomfort while doing sports activity. For instance, blisters and bruises due to athlete shoes can cause uneasiness and are responsible for adversely affect on focus and concentration. Women athlete shoes are expensive than casual shoes and sneakers. In many developing regions where women in sports who are generally from an economically weak section of the society do not afford athlete shoes.

Women Athletic Shoes Market: Drivers and restraints

A large number of women across the globe are opting sports as a career. Sportswomen are getting more comfort and safety during an event as well as during their training session with the athlete shoes which is working in favour of the global women athletic shoes market. Rising awareness of exercise among women is also creating a positive impact on global women athletic shoes market. Whether it is running or opting other sports like tennis, basketball, badminton etc. women are buying athletic shoes for the comfort, which is fuelling the growth of the global women athletic shoes market. Increasing rate of disposable income and financial independency of women are the subordinate factors which are creating robust development in the global women athletic shoes market. However, presently the market is hampered by the increasing cost of raw material of shoes. Manufacturers are finding it difficult to keep pace with increasing production cost and lower selling price. Reduction in a younger population, especially in developed countries like U.S. is also adversely affecting the demand for women athletic shoes.

Women Athletic Shoes Market: Region

Due to dense young population, the demand for athletic shoes is rising in APEJ regions. The demand will further increase in these regions during projected period due to rising disposable income. The response and demand for athletic shoes, on the other hand, is likely to remain slow in regions like North America and Europe.

Women Athletic Shoes Market: Key players

Nike, Puma, Adidas, Asics, Reebok, Saucony, Vans, K-Swiss, New Balance, Skechers and Converse are some of the global key players in women athletic shoes market.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, types and applications.

