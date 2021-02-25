According to Persistence Market Research’s recently published report on the global market for sustainability & energy management software, factors driving the growth in demand for such software include:

Leading organizations across multiple industrial verticals are investing in development of such software to improve profit margins by ensuring greater return on capital and by reducing operating costs through advanced natural-resource management

As more companies are being aware of the benefits of sustainability & energy management software, developers are advancing their offerings through intrinsic reformations and custom-made deliveries, which is incidentally helping companies employ sustainability & energy management programs along industrial guidelines & regulatory obligations

Vendors are adopting sustainability & energy management software to capitalize opportunistic profits from big data analytics, cloud computing, remote connectivity, mobility and other emerging technologies.

The report estimates that the US$ 753.3 Mn market for sustainability & energy management software will expand across the globe at 10.8% CAGR to bringing in a little over US$ 1,700 Mn by the end of 2024. During this eight-year forecast period, above factors will instrument an impressive revenue growth for the global sustainability & energy management software market.

In the report, titled “Sustainability & Energy Management Software Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2016-2024,” North America has been currently observed as the largest sustainability & energy management software market in the world. Although, towards the latter half of the forecast period, the region will lose out its global dominance for sustainability & energy management software to Europe. With more than one-third share, Europe’s sustainability & energy management software market will be at the forefront, replacing North America as dominant region. Through 2024, even Europe is likely to be outpaced by rampant adoption of sustainability & energy management software in Asia-Pacific. The report expects that the Asia-Pacific sustainability & energy management software market will soar at 13.4% CAGR throughout the forecast period.

The report has also profiled companies globally-prominent for developing sustainability & energy management software, which include

IBM Corp. (TRIRIGA)

Schneider Electric

SAP SE

ICONICS, Inc.

Urjanet

Thinkstep

Enablon

Accuvio

CA Technologies

UL EHS Sustainability

Verisae, Inc.

Ecova, Inc.

Envizi

Gensuite LLC

Figbytes Inc.

Others

