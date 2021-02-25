Packaging film is a thin plastic layer used to preserve, protect, market and distribute various food items. It provides protection for loss of nutrients, color, aroma, taste, and maintaining the functional properties of food. Packaging films also help protect food from the harmful effect of microorganisms. Plastic films such as polyethylene, polypropylene, polyethylene terephthalate, polyvinylchloride, polyamide, and ethylene vinyl alcohol are used to package food. They also protect food from dirt, germs, liquids, and gases. Packaging films are used to pack various food products such as dry foods, liquid & semi-solid food, meat, cheese, snack items, biscuits, dairy products, and other bakery items. They help increase the shelf life of food and also protect food from ultraviolet radiation. Based on material, the global market for packaging films for food is segmented into polyethylene, polypropylene, polyester, polyvinyl chloride, polyamide, ethylene vinyl alcohol, and others.

Asia Pacific is the largest and fastest growing market for packaging films for food. China, Japan, and India are the major markets in this region. Increasing demand for fresh and healthy packaged food in these nations has helped the growth of this market. North America is the second-largest market for packaging films for food. The U.S. has the largest demand in this region. The U.K., Italy, and Germany are the major markets in Europe. Growing economy, rising disposable income along with increasing expenditure on food items in Europe are driving the growth of the packaging films for food market.

Some of the major players in this market are AEP Industries Inc., Amcor Limited, Berry Plastics Group, Inc., Bemis Company, Inc., Charter NEX Films Inc., DuPont Teijin Films, Coveris Holdings SA , The Dow Chemical Company, Graphic Packaging Holding Company, Hilex Poly Co LlC, Innovia Films Ltd, Jindal Poly Films Ltd., RKW SE, Sealed Air Corporation, Taghleef Industries Group, and Wipak OY.

