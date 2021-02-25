Coating additives are emerging as a convenient and effective option for improving performance in terms of anti-corrosion, anti-microbial, self-cleaning, and anti-icing properties in end uses. Ongoing innovations in the composition of industrial chemicals and resins that can be used as coating additives are being leveraged for further expanding the operational properties of coating materials. This, in turn, is widening the scope of their applications in versatile industries.

Apart from their use in the automotive and transportation industries, the demand for coating additives as a construction material is increasing at a rapid pace. Leading players in the coating additives market are focusing their efforts to introduce bulk chemicals that can impart a unique combination of benefits. This is likely to prove a winning strategy for manufacturers to attract customers by enabling them to explore versatile performance properties of coating solutions in diverse applications.

Visit For Sample>>https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-275

Future Market Insights (FMI) has recently published a report titled “Coating Additives Market: Industry analysis (2012-2016) and Opportunity Analysis (2017-2022)” that offers insightful information and important updates related to the coating additives market. The report includes data with regards to developments and product innovations that is influencing the growth of the market.

Report Structure

The report starts with an executive summary, wherein a brief outline of key research findings have been offered. This part of the report also provides an all-round outlook towards regional and product segmentations of the market, covering their historical and forecasted expansion. The reader will also gain excess to information regarding the performance of the coating additives market in terms of revenue generation. The following section covers the introduction and definition of the market. Next, the report provides an in-depth analysis on the impact of macro-economic aspects and key trends to enable investors to make informed decisions.

The coating additives market is well-defined in the report so readers gets a clear view of the opportunities of this market. In the subsequent part of the report, information on the key dynamics of the global market for coating additives. Important aspects covered in this section comprise of fiscal stimulus, global economy and bottom line of enterprises. The report also offers information of the supply chain, cost structure and pricing analysis of the global market for coating additives in succeeding section. Also, the reader will come across an analysis on the leading market players in this section of the report.

Companies that manufacturer coating additives are actively focusing on further product innovation and development of eco-friendly coatings additives in order to leverage the market potentials showcased by such products. Moreover, stringent regulatory norms imposed on maximum permissible level of VOC release from coating additives are promoting manufacturer to seek raw materials that can enable manufacturing of bio-based and water-borne coating additives. The report talks about such as factors in order to inform the readers about the current trends, which are likely to govern the market in the forthcoming years.

For any queries linked with the report, ask an analyst >>https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-275

The coating additives market is exhibiting a steady growth in terms of revenue owing to increasing product application. Application of coating in wood & furniture, architectural and automotive manufacturing continues to grow. Rheology modification, biocides Impact modification, anti-foaming and wetting & dispersion have emerged as some of the key applications of coating additives. Coating additives enhances paint and coating functionalities such as dispersing of solids, gloss control, anti-chipping, UV protection, wettability, foam reduction, anti-catering, and flow control. Coating additives helps in protect surfaces from high temperature, abrasion, moisture, biocides, chemicals during the service life of the object that is coated.

Market Taxonomy

In one of its chapters, the report offers a thorough of the key segmentation of the market, which include product type, formulation type, application, end use industry and region. Further, the report provides insights on each of the market segments and sub-segments in terms of Y-o-Y growth, market size, absolute $ opportunity, BPS analysis and market attractive index.

Product Type Formulation Type Application End Use Industry Acrylics Solvent Based Rheology Modification Automotive Fluoropolymers Water Based Biocides Impact Modification Architectural Urethanes Anti-Foaming Industrial Metallic Additive Wetting & Dispersion Wood & Furniture Others (epoxy, polyalkyds, and amines) Others (slip & rub, flexibility, curing, and so on) Others

These sections also presents country-specific forecast and cross-sectional data on coating additives market. In addition, the report offers an all-inclusive profiling of prominent market participants, in which, their present share in overall market and recent developments are mentioned.

Buy Report >>https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/275

Research Methodology

The research methodology and analytical approach taken in the time of development of the report are based on bi-focal projections on the regional as well as global market trends that are influenced by population, economy and technology.

About FMI

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, the global financial capital, and has delivery centers in the U.S. and India. FMI’s latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact

Mr. Abhishek Budholiya

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU), Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

MARKET ACCESS DMCC Initiative

For Sales Enquiries: [email protected]

For Media Enquiries: [email protected]