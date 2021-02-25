Los Angeles, United State, February 2021, – – QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on the global Ground-Nut Oil market, covering growth prospects, market development potential, profitability, supply and demand, and other important subjects. The report presented here comes out as a highly reliable source of information and data on the global Ground-Nut Oil market. The researchers and analysts who have prepared the report used an advanced research methodology and authentic primary and secondary sources of market information and data. Readers are provided with clear understanding on the current and future situations of the global Ground-Nut Oil market based on revenue, volume, production, trends, technology, innovation, and other critical factors.

Major Key Manufacturers of Ground-Nut Oil Market are: Longda, ADM, Cargill, Wilmar International, Bunge, Amanah Oil, Shandong Luhua, Yihai Kerry, Ventura Foods, Corbion, Shandong Bohi Industry, Cofco, Xiamen Zhongsheng, Qingdao Changsheng, Shangdong Jinsheng, Qingdao Tianxiang, Dalian Huanong, Shandong Sanwei

The report offers an in-depth assessment of key market dynamics, the competitive landscape, segments, and regions in order to help readers to become better familiar with the global Ground-Nut Oil market. It particularly sheds light on market fluctuations, pricing structure, uncertainties, potential risks, and growth prospects to help players to plan effective strategies for gaining successful in the global Ground-Nut Oil market. Importantly, it allows players to gain deep insights into the business development and market growth of leading companies operating in the global Ground-Nut Oil market. Players will also be able to know about future market challenges, distribution scenarios, product pricing changes, and other related factors beforehand.

Global Ground-Nut Oil Market by Type Segments:

Unrefined, Refined

Global Ground-Nut Oil Market by Application Segments:

Personal Care Products, Pharmaceutical, Food

Table of Contents

1 Ground-Nut Oil Market Overview

1.1 Ground-Nut Oil Product Scope

1.2 Ground-Nut Oil Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Ground-Nut Oil Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.2.2 Unrefined

1.2.3 Refined

1.3 Ground-Nut Oil Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Ground-Nut Oil Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.3.2 Personal Care Products

1.3.3 Pharmaceutical

1.3.4 Food

1.4 Ground-Nut Oil Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.1 Global Ground-Nut Oil Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Ground-Nut Oil Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Ground-Nut Oil Price Trends (2016-2027) 2 Ground-Nut Oil Estimates and Forecasts by Region

2.1 Global Ground-Nut Oil Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Ground-Nut Oil Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.1 Global Ground-Nut Oil Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Ground-Nut Oil Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Ground-Nut Oil Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.1 Global Ground-Nut Oil Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Ground-Nut Oil Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 North America Ground-Nut Oil Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.2 Europe Ground-Nut Oil Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.3 China Ground-Nut Oil Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.4 Japan Ground-Nut Oil Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Ground-Nut Oil Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.6 India Ground-Nut Oil Estimates and Projections (2016-2027) 3 Global Ground-Nut Oil Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Ground-Nut Oil Players by Sales (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Ground-Nut Oil Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Ground-Nut Oil Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Ground-Nut Oil as of 2020)

3.4 Global Ground-Nut Oil Average Price by Company (2016-2021)

3.5 Manufacturers Ground-Nut Oil Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Global Ground-Nut Oil Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Ground-Nut Oil Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Ground-Nut Oil Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Ground-Nut Oil Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Global Ground-Nut Oil Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Ground-Nut Oil Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Ground-Nut Oil Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Ground-Nut Oil Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Ground-Nut Oil Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Global Ground-Nut Oil Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Ground-Nut Oil Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Ground-Nut Oil Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Ground-Nut Oil Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Global Ground-Nut Oil Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Ground-Nut Oil Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Ground-Nut Oil Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Ground-Nut Oil Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Ground-Nut Oil Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America Ground-Nut Oil Market Facts & Figures

6.1 North America Ground-Nut Oil Sales by Company

6.1.1 North America Ground-Nut Oil Sales by Company (2016-2021)

6.1.2 North America Ground-Nut Oil Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

6.2 North America Ground-Nut Oil Sales Breakdown by Type

6.2.1 North America Ground-Nut Oil Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Ground-Nut Oil Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

6.3 North America Ground-Nut Oil Sales Breakdown by Application

6.3.1 North America Ground-Nut Oil Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Ground-Nut Oil Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 7 Europe Ground-Nut Oil Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Ground-Nut Oil Sales by Company

7.1.1 Europe Ground-Nut Oil Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Europe Ground-Nut Oil Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 Europe Ground-Nut Oil Sales Breakdown by Type

7.2.1 Europe Ground-Nut Oil Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Ground-Nut Oil Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

7.3 Europe Ground-Nut Oil Sales Breakdown by Application

7.3.1 Europe 147 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe 147 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 8 China Ground-Nut Oil Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Ground-Nut Oil Sales by Company

8.1.1 China Ground-Nut Oil Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 China Ground-Nut Oil Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 China Ground-Nut Oil Sales Breakdown by Type

8.2.1 China Ground-Nut Oil Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 China Ground-Nut Oil Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

8.3 China Ground-Nut Oil Sales Breakdown by Application

8.3.1 China 312 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 China 312 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 9 Japan Ground-Nut Oil Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Ground-Nut Oil Sales by Company

9.1.1 Japan Ground-Nut Oil Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Japan Ground-Nut Oil Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Japan Ground-Nut Oil Sales Breakdown by Type

9.2.1 Japan Ground-Nut Oil Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Japan Ground-Nut Oil Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

9.3 Japan Ground-Nut Oil Sales Breakdown by Application

9.3.1 Japan Jan. Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Japan Jan. Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 10 Southeast Asia Ground-Nut Oil Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Ground-Nut Oil Sales by Company

10.1.1 Southeast Asia Ground-Nut Oil Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Southeast Asia Ground-Nut Oil Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Southeast Asia Ground-Nut Oil Sales Breakdown by Type

10.2.1 Southeast Asia Ground-Nut Oil Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Southeast Asia Ground-Nut Oil Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

10.3 Southeast Asia Ground-Nut Oil Sales Breakdown by Application

10.3.1 Southeast Asia K MT Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Southeast Asia K MT Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 11 India Ground-Nut Oil Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Ground-Nut Oil Sales by Company

11.1.1 India Ground-Nut Oil Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 India Ground-Nut Oil Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 India Ground-Nut Oil Sales Breakdown by Type

11.2.1 India Ground-Nut Oil Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

11.2.2 India Ground-Nut Oil Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

11.3 India Ground-Nut Oil Sales Breakdown by Application

11.3.1 India Ground-Nut Oil Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

11.3.2 India Ground-Nut Oil Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Ground-Nut Oil Business

12.1 Longda

12.1.1 Longda Corporation Information

12.1.2 Longda Business Overview

12.1.3 Longda Ground-Nut Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Longda Ground-Nut Oil Products Offered

12.1.5 Longda Recent Development

12.2 ADM

12.2.1 ADM Corporation Information

12.2.2 ADM Business Overview

12.2.3 ADM Ground-Nut Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 ADM Ground-Nut Oil Products Offered

12.2.5 ADM Recent Development

12.3 Cargill

12.3.1 Cargill Corporation Information

12.3.2 Cargill Business Overview

12.3.3 Cargill Ground-Nut Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Cargill Ground-Nut Oil Products Offered

12.3.5 Cargill Recent Development

12.4 Wilmar International

12.4.1 Wilmar International Corporation Information

12.4.2 Wilmar International Business Overview

12.4.3 Wilmar International Ground-Nut Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Wilmar International Ground-Nut Oil Products Offered

12.4.5 Wilmar International Recent Development

12.5 Bunge

12.5.1 Bunge Corporation Information

12.5.2 Bunge Business Overview

12.5.3 Bunge Ground-Nut Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Bunge Ground-Nut Oil Products Offered

12.5.5 Bunge Recent Development

12.6 Amanah Oil

12.6.1 Amanah Oil Corporation Information

12.6.2 Amanah Oil Business Overview

12.6.3 Amanah Oil Ground-Nut Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Amanah Oil Ground-Nut Oil Products Offered

12.6.5 Amanah Oil Recent Development

12.7 Shandong Luhua

12.7.1 Shandong Luhua Corporation Information

12.7.2 Shandong Luhua Business Overview

12.7.3 Shandong Luhua Ground-Nut Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Shandong Luhua Ground-Nut Oil Products Offered

12.7.5 Shandong Luhua Recent Development

12.8 Yihai Kerry

12.8.1 Yihai Kerry Corporation Information

12.8.2 Yihai Kerry Business Overview

12.8.3 Yihai Kerry Ground-Nut Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Yihai Kerry Ground-Nut Oil Products Offered

12.8.5 Yihai Kerry Recent Development

12.9 Ventura Foods

12.9.1 Ventura Foods Corporation Information

12.9.2 Ventura Foods Business Overview

12.9.3 Ventura Foods Ground-Nut Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Ventura Foods Ground-Nut Oil Products Offered

12.9.5 Ventura Foods Recent Development

12.10 Corbion

12.10.1 Corbion Corporation Information

12.10.2 Corbion Business Overview

12.10.3 Corbion Ground-Nut Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Corbion Ground-Nut Oil Products Offered

12.10.5 Corbion Recent Development

12.11 Shandong Bohi Industry

12.11.1 Shandong Bohi Industry Corporation Information

12.11.2 Shandong Bohi Industry Business Overview

12.11.3 Shandong Bohi Industry Ground-Nut Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Shandong Bohi Industry Ground-Nut Oil Products Offered

12.11.5 Shandong Bohi Industry Recent Development

12.12 Cofco

12.12.1 Cofco Corporation Information

12.12.2 Cofco Business Overview

12.12.3 Cofco Ground-Nut Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Cofco Ground-Nut Oil Products Offered

12.12.5 Cofco Recent Development

12.13 Xiamen Zhongsheng

12.13.1 Xiamen Zhongsheng Corporation Information

12.13.2 Xiamen Zhongsheng Business Overview

12.13.3 Xiamen Zhongsheng Ground-Nut Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Xiamen Zhongsheng Ground-Nut Oil Products Offered

12.13.5 Xiamen Zhongsheng Recent Development

12.14 Qingdao Changsheng

12.14.1 Qingdao Changsheng Corporation Information

12.14.2 Qingdao Changsheng Business Overview

12.14.3 Qingdao Changsheng Ground-Nut Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Qingdao Changsheng Ground-Nut Oil Products Offered

12.14.5 Qingdao Changsheng Recent Development

12.15 Shangdong Jinsheng

12.15.1 Shangdong Jinsheng Corporation Information

12.15.2 Shangdong Jinsheng Business Overview

12.15.3 Shangdong Jinsheng Ground-Nut Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Shangdong Jinsheng Ground-Nut Oil Products Offered

12.15.5 Shangdong Jinsheng Recent Development

12.16 Qingdao Tianxiang

12.16.1 Qingdao Tianxiang Corporation Information

12.16.2 Qingdao Tianxiang Business Overview

12.16.3 Qingdao Tianxiang Ground-Nut Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Qingdao Tianxiang Ground-Nut Oil Products Offered

12.16.5 Qingdao Tianxiang Recent Development

12.17 Dalian Huanong

12.17.1 Dalian Huanong Corporation Information

12.17.2 Dalian Huanong Business Overview

12.17.3 Dalian Huanong Ground-Nut Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Dalian Huanong Ground-Nut Oil Products Offered

12.17.5 Dalian Huanong Recent Development

12.18 Shandong Sanwei

12.18.1 Shandong Sanwei Corporation Information

12.18.2 Shandong Sanwei Business Overview

12.18.3 Shandong Sanwei Ground-Nut Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Shandong Sanwei Ground-Nut Oil Products Offered

12.18.5 Shandong Sanwei Recent Development 13 Ground-Nut Oil Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Ground-Nut Oil Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Ground-Nut Oil

13.4 Ground-Nut Oil Industrial Chain Analysis 14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Ground-Nut Oil Distributors List

14.3 Ground-Nut Oil Customers 15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Ground-Nut Oil Market Trends

15.2 Ground-Nut Oil Drivers

15.3 Ground-Nut Oil Market Challenges

15.4 Ground-Nut Oil Market Restraints 16 Research Findings and Conclusion 17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

Why to Buy this Report?

Exhaustive analysis of business strategies of top players in the global Ground-Nut Oil market, the value chain, raw materials, and industry variables

Easy to understand, to-the-point data, statistics, and information on the global Ground-Nut Oil market, its segments, and sub-segments

Deep research on distribution channels and the distribution chain including retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, dealers, suppliers, and consumers

Thorough evaluation of key regional Ground-Nut Oil markets based on CAGR, supply and demand, macroeconomic patterns, customer purchasing patterns, and several other factors

Accurate and comprehensive study of the global Ground-Nut Oil market with the help of SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, and opportunity assessment

The report is a perfect example of a detailed and meticulously prepared research study on the global Ground-Nut Oil market. It can be customized as per the requirements of the client. It not only caters to market players but also stakeholders and key decision makers looking for extensive research and analysis on the global Ground-Nut Oil market.

