CSL (Australia)

Grifols (Spain)

Shire (Ireland)

Octapharma (Switzerland)

Kedrion (Italy)

Bio Product Laboratory (UK)

Sanquin (Netherlands)

LFB (France)

Biotest (Germany)

Japan Blood Products Organization

China Biologic Products (China)

Green Cross Corporation (South Korea)

Shanghai RAAS Blood Products (China)

Factor VIII

Factor IX

Von Willebrand Factor

Prothrombin Complex Concentrates

Fibrinogen Concentrates

Factor XIII ==================== Segment by Application, the Coagulation Factor Concentrates market is segmented into

Neurology

Immunology

Hematology

Critical Care

Pulmonology

Hemato-Oncology

Rheumatology