The global Biometrics Technology market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2020 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2020-2029. In this Biometrics Technology Market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year: 2020 – 2029

The business intelligence study of the Biometrics Technology market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Biometrics Technology market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Biometrics Technology market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global regions.

Each market player encompassed in the Biometrics Technology market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Biometrics Technology market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

The key players covered in this study

Safran SA

NEC Corporation

3M Cogent Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd.

Suprema Inc.

Cross Match Technologies

Fulcrum Biometrics

Thales SA

Bio-Key International Inc.

Precise Biometrics AB

Secunet Security Networks AF

Segment by Type, the product can be split into

Face Recognition

Fingerprint Recognition

Iris Recognition

Palm Print/Hand Recognition

Hand Geometry Recognition ==================== Market Segment by Application, split into

Security

Military & Defense

Healthcare System