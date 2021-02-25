Analysis of the Global Fluorescent Imaging Market

According to the report, owing to a range of factors including factor 1, factor 2 and factor 3, the global Fluorescent Imaging Market is expected to reach a market value of ~US$ XX Mn/Bn by the end of 2029.

The presented market study offers an in-depth analysis of the market scenario in the various geographies such as:

The key players covered in this study

Abcam

Affymetrix

BD

Biotium

Merck

GE

Jackson Immunoresearch Laboratories

KPL

LI-COR

Thermo Fisher Scientific

PerkinElmer

R&D Systems

Santa Cruz Biotechnology

Vector Laboratories

Fluorescence Microscopy/Immunofluorescence

High Content Screening

Fluorescent Immunohistochemistry

Fluorescent in situ Hybridization (FISH)

Fluorescent Small Animal in vivo Imaging

Others ==================== Market Segment by Application, split into

Molecular Biology

Cell Biology

Biochemistry