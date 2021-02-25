Analysis of the Global Non-resorbable Cranial Fixation Systems Market

ResearchMoz recently published a market study which highlights the various factors that are expected to influence the dynamics of the global Non-resorbable Cranial Fixation Systems market over the forecast period (2020-2030).

The presented market study offers an in-depth analysis of the market scenario in the various geographies such as:

The major vendors covered:

B. Braun (Germany)

Changzhou Huida (China)

DePuy Synthes (US)

Evonos (Germany)

Integra (US)

Jeil Medical (South Korea)

KLS Martin ( (Germany)

Medicon (Germany)

Medtronic (Ireland)

Micromar (Brazil)

NEOS Surgery (Spain)

OsteoMed (US)

Pro Med Instruments (Germany)

Stryker (US)

Zimmer Biomet (US)

Horseshoe Headrests

Skull Clamps

Accessories ==================== Segment by Application, the Non-resorbable Cranial Fixation Systems market is segmented into

Hospitals