The major vendors covered:

GE Healthcare (US)

Bracco Imaging (Italy)

Bayer HealthCare (Germany)

Guerbet (France)

Lantheus (US)

Daiichi Sankyo (Japan)

Unijules Life Sciences (India)

J.B. Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals (India)

Spago Nanomedicine (Sweden)

Taejoon Pharm (South Korea)

Jodas (India)

Magnus Health (India)

The Contrast Agents for Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) market report contains detailed analysis of data through industrial dynamics which has major impact on the growth of market. It further focuses on restraining factors of market which shows negative impact on the growth of market. The lucrative opportunities of Contrast Agents for Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) market are also added up to provide complete understanding of Contrast Agents for Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) market in coming years. Segment by Type, the Contrast Agents for Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) market is segmented into

Barium-based Contrast Media

Iodinated Contrast Media

Gadolinium-based Contrast Media

Microbubble Contrast Media ==================== Segment by Application, the Contrast Agents for Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) market is segmented into

Radiology

Interventional Radiology