The major vendors covered:

Scotts Miracle-Gro

Canopy Growth

GW Pharmaceuticals

Aurora Cannabis

Aphria

MedReLeaf

Insys Therapeutics

Sprott

CanniMed Therapeutics

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF

Dried Flower

Oils + Concentrates

Segment by Application, the Medical Marijuana market is segmented into

Muscle Spasms

Nausea (from cancer chemotherapy)

Chronic Illness (HIV/Nerve Pain)

Seizure Disorders