Analysis of the Global Radiation Sterilized Medical Packaging Market

ResearchMoz recently published a market study which highlights the various factors that are expected to influence the dynamics of the global Radiation Sterilized Medical Packaging market over the forecast period (2020-2030). According to the report, owing to a range of factors including factor 1, factor 2 and factor 3, the global Radiation Sterilized Medical Packaging Market is expected to reach a market value of ~US$ XX Mn/Bn by the end of 2029.

The presented market study offers an in-depth analysis of the market scenario in the various geographies such as:

The major vendors covered:

Amcor Limited (Australia)

3M Company (US)

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (US)

Amcor

West Pharmaceutical Services

Inc. (US)

SteriPack Ltd. (Ireland)

Wipak Group (Germany)

Placon Corporation (US)

Riverside Medical Packaging Company Ltd. (U.K.)

Oracle Packaging

Inc. (US)

Segment by Type, the Radiation Sterilized Medical Packaging market is segmented into

Thermoform trays

Sterile bottles & containers

Vials & ampoules

Pre-fillable inhalers

Sterile closures

Pre-filled syringes

Blister & clamshells

Bags & pouches

Wraps ==================== Segment by Application, the Radiation Sterilized Medical Packaging market is segmented into

Pharmaceutical & biological

Surgical & medical instruments

In vitro diagnostic products