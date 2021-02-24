Analysis of the Global Antioxidant Capacity Assays Market

The key players covered in this study

Abcam plc (U.K.)

AMS Biotechnology (U.K.)

BioVision

Inc. (US)

Cell Biolabs

Inc. (US)

Enzo Biochem (US)

Merck KGaA (Germany)

Oxford Biomedical Research (US)

QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands)

Promega Corporation (US)

Sigma-Aldrich Corporation (US)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (US)

Segment by Type, the product can be split into

Glutathione Assays

Ascorbic Acid Assays

Cell-based Exogenous Antioxidant Assays ==================== Market Segment by Application, split into

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology

Academic Research Institutes

Clinical Laboratories