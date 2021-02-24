Analysis of the Global Heavy Metals Residue Testing Market

ResearchMoz recently published a market study which highlights the various factors that are expected to influence the dynamics of the global Heavy Metals Residue Testing market over the forecast period (2020-2030). According to the report, owing to a range of factors including factor 1, factor 2 and factor 3, the global Heavy Metals Residue Testing Market is expected to reach a market value of ~US$ XX Mn/Bn by the end of 2029.

The key players covered in this study

Bureau Veritas S.A.

Bureau Veritas S.A.

Intertek Group plc

Eurofins Scientific SE

ALS Limited

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Mrieux NutriSciences

AsureQuality

Microbac Laboratories

SGS S.A.

Chromatography-based (HPCL, GC, LC, LC-MS/MS)

Spectroscopy

Immunoassay

Market Segment by Application, split into

Meat & poultry

Dairy products

Processed foods

Fruits & vegetables

Cereals, grains & pulses

Nuts, seed & spice