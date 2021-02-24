The global Stationary Sprinkler Irrigation System market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2020 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2020-2029. In this Stationary Sprinkler Irrigation System Market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year: 2020 – 2029

The business intelligence study of the Stationary Sprinkler Irrigation System market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Stationary Sprinkler Irrigation System market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Stationary Sprinkler Irrigation System market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global regions.

Each market player encompassed in the Stationary Sprinkler Irrigation System market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Stationary Sprinkler Irrigation System market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

The major vendors covered:

Lindsay Corporation (US)

Valmont Industries

Inc. (US)

Reinke Manufacturing Company

Inc. (US)

Nelson Irrigation Corporation (US)

T-L Irrigation Company (US)

Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd. (India)

Pierce Corporation (US)

Alkhorayef Group (Saudi Arabia)

Hunter Industries (US)

Rain Bird Corporation (US)

Center pivot

Lateral move

Solid set

Other types ==================== Segment by Application, the Stationary Sprinkler Irrigation System market is segmented into

Cereals

Oilseeds & pulses

Fruits & vegetables