The recent market report on the global Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) market evaluates the different parameters that are projected to influence the prospects of the Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) market during the forecast period. According to the study, the global Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Market is estimated to reach the market value of ~US$ XX Mn/Bn in 2019 and attain a market value of ~US$ XX Mn/Bn by the end of 2029. The study further states that the Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) market is expected to register a CAGR growth of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029).

Important doubts pertaining to the Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) market addressed in the report:

Which region is likely to provide promising opportunities for market players during the forecast period? How are the economic policies in region 1 and region 2 favoring the growth of the Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) market in these regions? What are the recent manufacturing techniques that have gained popularity? Why are companies increasing investments towards research and development? Which product type is likely to remain a cash cow for manufacturers?

The extensive report fragments the Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) market into multiple segments such as product type, regions, end uses, and industries.

The study throws light on the market share, size, revenue growth, and pricing analysis of each product type.

Segment by Type, the Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) market is segmented into

Thermosetting Plastic Products

Thermoplastic Plastic Products ==================== Segment by Application, the Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) market is segmented into

Transport

Electro & Electronics

Construction

Sport & Leisure

Others ==================== End Use analysis included in the report provides readers a clear understanding of how the Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) is utilized in different industrial domains. Competition Outlook The market study provides valuable insights related to the major players involved in the Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) market. The study includes information related to the recent mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, product launches, and research & development activities. The major vendors covered:

Jushi Group

Owens Corning

Saint-Gobain Vetrotex

Fiber Glass Industries

China National Materials Group

AGY Holding

PPG Industries

