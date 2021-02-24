Analysis of the Global Interventional Radiology Imaging System Market

According to the report, owing to a range of factors including factor 1, factor 2 and factor 3, the global Interventional Radiology Imaging System Market is expected to reach a market value of ~US$ XX Mn/Bn by the end of 2029.

The presented market study offers an in-depth analysis of the market scenario in the various geographies such as:

The major vendors covered:

GE Healthcare (General Electric Company) (U.K.)

Siemens Healthcare GmBH (Siemens AG) (Germany)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (The Netherlands)

Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation (Toshiba Corporation) (Japan)

Hitachi Medical Corporation (Hitachi Ltd.) (Japan)

Carestream Health

Inc. (US)

Esaote S.p.A (Italy)

Hologic

Inc. (US)

Fujifilm Corporation (Japan)

Samsung Medison (South Korea)

Shimadzu Corporation (Japan)

Segment by Type, the Interventional Radiology Imaging System market is segmented into

MRI System

Ultrasound Imaging System

CT Scanner

Angiography System

Fluoroscopy System

Biopsy System

Segment by Application, the Interventional Radiology Imaging System market is segmented into

Oncology

Cardiology

Urology & Nephrology

Gastroenterology