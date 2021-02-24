Analysis of the Global Data Storage Market

ResearchMoz recently published a market study which highlights the various factors that are expected to influence the dynamics of the global Data Storage market over the forecast period (2020-2030). According to the report, owing to a range of factors including factor 1, factor 2 and factor 3, the global Data Storage Market is expected to reach a market value of ~US$ XX Mn/Bn by the end of 2029.

The presented market study offers an in-depth analysis of the market scenario in the various geographies such as:

The key players covered in this study

Microsoft

VMware

HP

NetApp

Open Text

SanDisk

Hitachi

EMC

Segment by Type, the product can be split into

Consumer Storage

Enterprise Storage ==================== Market Segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Defence and Aerospace

Education

Government

Healthcare

Telecom & IT