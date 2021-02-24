Analysis of the Global Colostrum Market

ResearchMoz recently published a market study which highlights the various factors that are expected to influence the dynamics of the global Colostrum market over the forecast period (2020-2030). According to the report, owing to a range of factors including factor 1, factor 2 and factor 3, the global Colostrum Market is expected to reach a market value of ~US$ XX Mn/Bn by the end of 2029.

The presented market study offers an in-depth analysis of the market scenario in the various geographies such as:

The major vendors covered:

APS BioGroup

La Belle

Ingredia Nutritional

The Saskatoon Colostrum

Biostrum Nutritech

Biotaris

NIG Nutritionals

Good Health NZ Products

Sterling Technology

Cuprem

Segment by Type, the Colostrum market is segmented into

Whole colostrum powder

Skim colostrum powder

Specialty colostrum powder ==================== Segment by Application, the Colostrum market is segmented into

Functional foods and nutritional supplements

Medical nutrition

Animal feed

Infant food