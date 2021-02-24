Analysis of the Global LBS in the Healthcare Sector Market

ResearchMoz recently published a market study which highlights the various factors that are expected to influence the dynamics of the global LBS in the Healthcare Sector market over the forecast period (2020-2030). According to the report, owing to a range of factors including factor 1, factor 2 and factor 3, the global LBS in the Healthcare Sector Market is expected to reach a market value of ~US$ XX Mn/Bn by the end of 2029.

The presented market study offers an in-depth analysis of the market scenario in the various geographies such as:

The key players covered in this study

AiRISTA

General Electric Company

HPE

ZIH

Awarepoint

Axcess International

CenTrak

Cisco

Decawave

Emanate Wireless

IBM

Infor

Navizon

Segment by Type, the product can be split into

Services

Equipment, solutions, and applications category ==================== Market Segment by Application, split into

Asset management

Staff management