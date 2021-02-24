Analysis of the Global Horizontal High Pressure Processing Equipment Market

ResearchMoz recently published a market study which highlights the various factors that are expected to influence the dynamics of the global Horizontal High Pressure Processing Equipment market over the forecast period (2020-2030).

The major vendors covered:

The Avure Technologies Inc. (U.S.)

Hiperbaric Espana (Spain)

Bao Tou KeFa High Pressure Technology

Co.

Ltd. (China)

CHIC FresherTech (China)

Kobe Steel

Ltd. (Japan)

Multivac Sepp Haggenmuller Se & Co. KG (Germany)

Stansted Fluid Power Ltd (U.K.)

Universal Pasteurization Co. (U.S.)

Next HPP (U.S.)

ThyssenKrupp AG (Germany)

Segment by Type, the Horizontal High Pressure Processing Equipment market is segmented into

Less than 100L

100 to 250L

250 to 500L

More than 500L ==================== Segment by Application, the Horizontal High Pressure Processing Equipment market is segmented into

Fruits & vegetables

Meat

Juice & beverages

Seafood