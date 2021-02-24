The recent market report on the global Beetroot Powder market evaluates the different parameters that are projected to influence the prospects of the Beetroot Powder market during the forecast period. According to the study, the global Beetroot Powder Market is estimated to reach the market value of ~US$ XX Mn/Bn in 2019 and attain a market value of ~US$ XX Mn/Bn by the end of 2029. The study further states that the Beetroot Powder market is expected to register a CAGR growth of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029).

The extensive report fragments the Beetroot Powder market into multiple segments such as product type, regions, end uses, and industries.

The study throws light on the market share, size, revenue growth, and pricing analysis of each product type.

Segment by Type, the Beetroot Powder market is segmented into

Organic

Conventional

Segment by Application, the Beetroot Powder market is segmented into

Food & Beverages

Industrial

End Use analysis included in the report provides readers a clear understanding of how the Beetroot Powder is utilized in different industrial domains. Competition Outlook The market study provides valuable insights related to the major players involved in the Beetroot Powder market. The study includes information related to the recent mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, product launches, and research & development activities. The major vendors covered:

Windmill Organics

Lush Retail Limited

STADA Arzneimittel AG

Mountain Rose Herbs

Changsha Vigorous Tech

Z Natural Foods

Indigo Herbs

MARUDHAR FOODS PRIVATE LIMITED

Ecuadorian Rainforest

Organic Herb