The recent market report on the global Automotive Steering System market evaluates the different parameters that are projected to influence the prospects of the Automotive Steering System market during the forecast period. According to the study, the global Automotive Steering System Market is estimated to reach the market value of ~US$ XX Mn/Bn in 2019 and attain a market value of ~US$ XX Mn/Bn by the end of 2029. The study further states that the Automotive Steering System market is expected to register a CAGR growth of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029).

Important doubts pertaining to the Automotive Steering System market addressed in the report:

Which region is likely to provide promising opportunities for market players during the forecast period? How are the economic policies in region 1 and region 2 favoring the growth of the Automotive Steering System market in these regions? What are the recent manufacturing techniques that have gained popularity? Why are companies increasing investments towards research and development? Which product type is likely to remain a cash cow for manufacturers?

The extensive report fragments the Automotive Steering System market into multiple segments such as product type, regions, end uses, and industries.

The study throws light on the market share, size, revenue growth, and pricing analysis of each product type.

Segment by Type, the Automotive Steering System market is segmented into

Electronic Steering

Hydraulic Steering ==================== Segment by Application, the Automotive Steering System market is segmented into

Passenger Car

Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV) ==================== End Use analysis included in the report provides readers a clear understanding of how the Automotive Steering System is utilized in different industrial domains. Competition Outlook The market study provides valuable insights related to the major players involved in the Automotive Steering System market. The study includes information related to the recent mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, product launches, and research & development activities. The major vendors covered:

JTEKT Corporation

Nexteer Automotive Group

Showa

ThyssenKrupp

Hitachi Automotive System

Sona Koyo Steering System

Robert Bosch

NSK Steering System

Mando

ZF Friedrichshafen

Magal Engineering Limited

ATS Automation Tooling System

Hyundai Mobis