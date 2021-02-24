Analysis of the Global Central Vascular Access Devices Market

According to the report, owing to a range of factors including factor 1, factor 2 and factor 3, the global Central Vascular Access Devices Market is expected to reach a market value of ~US$ XX Mn/Bn by the end of 2029.

The presented market study offers an in-depth analysis of the market scenario in the various geographies such as:

The major vendors covered:

Becton

Dickinson and Company (U.S.)

C. R. Bard

Inc. (U.S.)

Smiths Medical

Inc. (U.K.)

Teleflex Incorporated (U.S.)

B.Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)

NIPRO Medical Corporation (Japan)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (U.S.)

Terumo Corporation (Japan)

Vygon Ltd. (U.K.)

Ameco Medical (Egypt)

AngioDynamics (U.S.)

Romsons Scientific & Surgical Pvt. Ltd. (India)

PRODIMED (France)

Peripherally inserted central catheters (PICC)

Tunneled catheters

Non tunneled catheters

Implanted ports ==================== Segment by Application, the Central Vascular Access Devices market is segmented into

Drug administration

Fluid and nutrition administration

Blood transfusion