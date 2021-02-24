Wed. Feb 24th, 2021

Water Disinfection Chemical Market is worth $1,078 million by 2025 – Exclusive Report by Researchmoz

Byatul

Feb 24, 2021

The global Water Disinfection Chemical market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2020 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2020-2029. In this Water Disinfection Chemical Market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

  • History Year: 2014 – 2018
  • Base Year: 2018
  • Estimated Year: 2020
  • Forecast Year: 2020 – 2029

The business intelligence study of the Water Disinfection Chemical market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Water Disinfection Chemical market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Water Disinfection Chemical market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global regions.

Each market player encompassed in the Water Disinfection Chemical market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Water Disinfection Chemical market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

The major vendors covered:

  • BASF SE
  • Brenntag AG
  • Buckman Laboratories International Incorporated
  • BWT AG
  • Calgon Carbon Corporation
  • Occidental Petroleum
  • Nalco Holding
  • Occidental Petroleum Corporation
  • Olin Corporation
  • Ozonia
  • GDF SUEZ
  • Georgia Gulf
  • GLV Incorporated
  • Grundfos Holding A/S
  • Halma plc
  • Hanovia
  • Hoimyung-Ashland

    Segment by Type, the Water Disinfection Chemical market is segmented into

  • Chlorine Gas
  • Chlorine Derivatives
  • Bromine Derivatives
  • Others

    Segment by Application, the Water Disinfection Chemical market is segmented into

  • Municipal
  • Industrial
  • Recreational

    What insights readers can gather from the Water Disinfection Chemical market report?

    • A critical study of the Water Disinfection Chemical market on the basis of segment 1, segment 2 and segment 3.
    • Learn the behavior pattern of every Water Disinfection Chemical market player – product launches, expansions, collaborations and acquisitions in the market currently.
    • Examine and study the progress outlook of the global Water Disinfection Chemical landscape, which includes, revenue, production & consumption and historical & forecast.
    • Understand important drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends (DROT Analysis).
    • Important trends, such as carbon footprint, R&D developments, prototype technologies, and globalization.

    The Water Disinfection Chemical market report answers the following queries:

    1. Which players hold the significant Water Disinfection Chemical market share and why?
    2. What strategies are the Water Disinfection Chemical market players forming to gain a competitive edge?
    3. Why region is expected to lead the global Water Disinfection Chemical market?
    4. What factors are negatively affecting the Water Disinfection Chemical market growth?
    5. What will be the value of the global Water Disinfection Chemical market by the end of 2029?

