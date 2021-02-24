The global Water Disinfection Chemical market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2020 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2020-2029. In this Water Disinfection Chemical Market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year: 2020 – 2029

The business intelligence study of the Water Disinfection Chemical market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Water Disinfection Chemical market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Water Disinfection Chemical market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global regions.

Each market player encompassed in the Water Disinfection Chemical market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Water Disinfection Chemical market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

The major vendors covered:

BASF SE

Brenntag AG

Buckman Laboratories International Incorporated

BWT AG

Calgon Carbon Corporation

Occidental Petroleum

Nalco Holding

Occidental Petroleum Corporation

Olin Corporation

Ozonia

GDF SUEZ

Georgia Gulf

GLV Incorporated

Grundfos Holding A/S

Halma plc

Hanovia

Hoimyung-Ashland

Chlorine Gas

Chlorine Derivatives

Bromine Derivatives

Others ==================== Segment by Application, the Water Disinfection Chemical market is segmented into

Municipal

Industrial