Analysis of the Global Ballast Water Chemical Treatment Market

According to the report, owing to a range of factors including factor 1, factor 2 and factor 3, the global Ballast Water Chemical Treatment Market is expected to reach a market value of ~US$ XX Mn/Bn by the end of 2029.

The presented market study offers an in-depth analysis of the market scenario in the various geographies

The key players covered in this study

Wartsila Corporation (Finland)

Xylem Inc. (U.S.)

Evoqua Water Technologies LLC (U.S.)

Calgon Carbon Corporation (U.S.)

Ecochlor

Inc. (U.S.)

Veolia Environnement S.A. (France)

Alfa Laval AB (Sweden)

Trojan Marinex (Canada)

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Ltd. (Japan)

atg UV Technology (U.K.)

Qingdao Headway Technology Co.

Ltd. (China)

JFE Engineering Corporation (Japan)

Optimarin AS (Norway)

Installation and calibration

Performance measurement

Recommissioning ==================== Market Segment by Application, split into

Container ships

Dry bulk carriers

Tankers

General cargos