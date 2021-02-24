Analysis of the Global Disposable Medical Lifting Slings Market

ResearchMoz recently published a market study which highlights the various factors that are expected to influence the dynamics of the global Disposable Medical Lifting Slings market over the forecast period (2020-2030). According to the report, owing to a range of factors including factor 1, factor 2 and factor 3, the global Disposable Medical Lifting Slings Market is expected to reach a market value of ~US$ XX Mn/Bn by the end of 2029.

The presented market study offers an in-depth analysis of the market scenario in the various geographies such as:

The major vendors covered:

ArjoHuntleigh

Inc. (Sweden)

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. (U.S.)

Guldmann

Inc. (Denmark)

Invacare Corporation (U.S.)

Prism Medical Ltd. (Canada)

…

Segment by Type, the Disposable Medical Lifting Slings market is segmented into

Universal Slings

Transfer Slings

Hammock Slings

Standing Slings

Seating Slings

Toilet Slings

Bariatric Slings

Others ==================== Segment by Application, the Disposable Medical Lifting Slings market is segmented into

Home Care Facilities

Hospitals

Elderly Care Facilities