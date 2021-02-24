The global Solid Sodium Silicate market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2020 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2020-2029. In this Solid Sodium Silicate Market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year: 2020 – 2029

The business intelligence study of the Solid Sodium Silicate market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Solid Sodium Silicate market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Solid Sodium Silicate market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global regions.

Each market player encompassed in the Solid Sodium Silicate market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Solid Sodium Silicate market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

The major vendors covered:

PQ Corporation (US)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (US)

Tokuyama Corporation (Japan)

Nippon Chemical Industrial (Japan)

BASF (Germany)

Kiran Global Chem Limited (India)

Sinchem Silica Gel (China)

Shijiazhuang Shuanglian Chemical Industry (China)

IQE Group (Spain)

CIECH (Poland)

Below 95%

95-97%

97-99%

Above 99% ==================== Segment by Application, the Solid Sodium Silicate market is segmented into

Precipitated Silica

Detergents

Construction

Pulp & Paper

Water Treatment

Metal Casting

Food Preservation

Others ==================== Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Solid Sodium Silicate market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Solid Sodium Silicate market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026. ==================== Competitive Landscape and Solid Sodium Silicate Market Share Analysis

Solid Sodium Silicate market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Solid Sodium Silicate business, the date to enter into the Solid Sodium Silicate market, Solid Sodium Silicate product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

PQ Corporation (US)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (US)

Tokuyama Corporation (Japan)

Nippon Chemical Industrial (Japan)

BASF (Germany)