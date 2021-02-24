The global Anionic Agricultural Surfactants market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2020 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2020-2029. In this Anionic Agricultural Surfactants Market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year: 2020 – 2029

The major vendors covered:

Dowdupont

BASF

Akzonobel

Evonik Industries

Solvay

Huntsman Corporation

Clariant

Helena Chemical Company

Nufarm

Croda International

Stepan Company

Wilbur-Ellis Company

Synthetic

Segment by Application, the Anionic Agricultural Surfactants market is segmented into

Herbicides

Fungicides

Insecticides