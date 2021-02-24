Neuroblastoma is an embryonal malignancy of the sympathetic nervous system arising from neuroblasts (pluripotent sympathetic cells). It originates in the adrenal medulla and paraspinal or periaortic regions where sympathetic nervous system tissue is present. Neuroblastoma stages determine the extent of the spread of the tumor in the patients, and the disease is staged on the basis of results of physical exams, imaging tests, and biopsies of the main tumor and other tissues. The staging of neuroblastoma is based on two classification systems: International Neuroblastoma Staging System (INSS) and International Neuroblastoma Risk Group Staging System (INRGSS). Neuroblastoma is most common in very young children, but it is rare in children over the age of 10 years. Approximately 1% to 2% of patients with neuroblastoma inherit an increased risk of developing neuroblastoma from their parents.

Get FREE sample copy at:

https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/neuroblastoma-epidemiology-forecast



DelveInsight’s ‘Neuroblastoma Epidemiology Forecast to 2030’ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Neuroblastoma epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

The DelveInsight Neuroblastoma epidemiology report gives a thorough understanding of the Neuroblastoma disease symptoms and causes, along with the risk factors, diagnosis, pathophysiology associated with the disease, and. It also provides treatment algorithms and treatment guidelines for Neuroblastoma in the US, Europe, and Japan. The report covers detailed information on the Neuroblastoma epidemiology scenario in seven major countries (US, EU5, and Japan).

Key Highlights Of The Report

According to DelveInsight, the total Incident population of Neuroblastoma in the seven major markets was observed to be more than 1,500 in 2017

in the seven major markets was observed to be more than 1,500 in 2017 DelveInsight’s estimate suggests a higher incidence of neuroblastoma in the United States, as compared to EU-5 countries and Japan, with a 629 Incident population in 2017. Furthermore, the incidence rate of neuroblastoma is increasing at a very slow rate in the United States, has stabilized in the EU5, and is decreasing in Japan for the forecasted period, i.e. 2017–2030.

is increasing at a very slow rate in the United States, has stabilized in the EU5, and is decreasing in Japan for the forecasted period, i.e. 2017–2030. Japan witnessed more than 250 incident cases of neuroblastoma in 2017.

in 2017. As per a study by Heck et al., titled “The epidemiology of neuroblastoma: a review,” in one North American review of 3,059 cases, 40% of patients were diagnosed in infancy, 89% by age 5 and 98% by age 10. In most countries, boys are diagnosed at rates equivalent to or slightly higher than girls.

As per the study conducted by Shohet et al., titled “Epidemiology, pathogenesis, and pathology of neuroblastoma,” the median age at diagnosis is 17.3 months, and 40% of patients are diagnosed before one year of age.

Neuroblastoma Epidemiology

As per DelveInsight’s analyst, among the European countries, France has the highest Incident population of Neuroblastoma with 156 cases, followed by the United Kingdom which has an Incident population of 147 in 2017. On the other hand, Spain has the lowest Incident population of 90 cases in 2017.

Delveinsight’s Neuroblastoma epidemiology report provides insights about the historical and current patient pool and forecasted trends for every seven major countries.

The Neuroblastoma epidemiology data are studied through all possible divisions to give a better understanding of the Disease scenario in 7MM.

The Neuroblastoma epidemiology segment covers the epidemiology data in the US, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the UK), and Japan from 2017 to 2030.

It also helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted Neuroblastoma epidemiology trends by exploring numerous studies, survey reports, and views of key opinion leaders.

Scope of the Report

The report provides insight into the historical and forecasted patient pool of Neuroblastoma in seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK), and Japan.

The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of Neuroblastoma .

The report helps to recognize the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the Neuroblastoma patient population .

The Neuroblastoma report provides a detailed overview explaining Neuroblastoma causes, symptoms, classification, pathophysiology, diagnosis, and treatment patterns.

The Neuroblastoma Epidemiology Report and Model provide an overview of the risk factors and global trends of Neuroblastoma in the seven major markets (7MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan).

The report provides the segmentation of the Neuroblastoma epidemiology.

Key Benefit of Neuroblastoma Epidemiology Report

The Neuroblastoma Epidemiology report will allow the user to –

Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global Neuroblastoma market.

Quantify patient populations in the global Neuroblastoma market to improve product design, pricing, and launch plans.

Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the age groups and sex that present the best opportunities for Neuroblastoma therapeutics in each of the markets covered.

Understand the magnitude of the Neuroblastoma population by its epidemiology.

The Neuroblastoma Epidemiology Model developed by DelveInsight is easy to navigate, interactive with dashboards, and epidemiology based with transparent and consistent methodologies. Moreover, the model supports data presented in the report and showcases disease trends over an 11-year forecast period using reputable sources.

Get FREE sample copy at:

https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/neuroblastoma-epidemiology-forecast



Table of Contents

Key Insights Executive Summary of Neuroblastoma Neuroblastoma Disease Background and Overview Neuroblastoma Patient Journey Neuroblastoma Epidemiology and Patient Population Neuroblastoma Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices KOL Views on Neuroblastoma Neuroblastoma Unmet Needs Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer

*The table of contents is not exhaustive; will be provided in the final report

Related Reports

Neuroblastoma Market Insight

DelveInsight’ s Neuroblastoma – Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2030 report provides a detailed overview of the disease and in-depth understanding of historical and forecasted epidemiology in the 7MM as well as the market trends.

Neuroblastoma Pipeline Insights

Neuroblastoma Pipeline Insight, 2020 report by DelveInsight outlines comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Neuroblastoma market.

Latest BioPharma Blog and Articles

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research Firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing end-to-end comprehensive solutions to improve their performance.

Contact us:

Shruti Thakur

[email protected]

+91-9650213330

DelveInsight

Connect With Us at:

LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter

Latest Biopharma & Healthcare Blogs:

BioPharma Blogs

Get Free Sample Copy of Report at:

https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/neuroblastoma-epidemiology-forecast

