The global power MOSFET market size was valued at $5.43 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $9.90 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.60% from 2020 to 2027.

Power MOSFET is a special kind of semiconductor that handles power levels. Power MOSFET is increasingly used in electric vehicles to improve switching speed, prevent power loss, and amplify electronic signals in technologies. Industry verticals, such as automotive and industrial, are the leading sectors with highest demand.

Advanced medical devices modernize the quality of care for patients. Non-intrusive imaging of the body empowers the specialist to perform operations while minimizing harm to neighboring tissue and organs. MOSFETs have been utilized in CT and MRI scanners for the control of the gantry on which the patient is leaning. They are also used in the power supply for X-ray and ultrasound machines.

The scope of the report discusses the potential opportunities for the market players to enter the global power MOSFET market. This report also provides in-depth analysis of the market, outlining current trends, key driving factors, and key areas of investment. It includes Porter’s five forces analysis to understand the competitive scenario of the industry and role of each stakeholder in the value chain. The report features the strategies adopted by the key market players to maintain their foothold in the market.

Factors affecting the growth of the global power MOSFET market include increased dependence on electrical equipment & machinery and increasing emphasis on power saving. However, limitations in operations and high cost of power MOSFET have a significant negative impact on the market growth. Furthermore, technological advancements in power MOSFET is expected to offer lucrative opportunities to the market growth globally.

The global power MOSFET market e is segmented on the basis of type, power rate, application, and region. Based on type, the market is bifurcated into depletion mode power MOSFET and enhancement mode power MOSFET. Based on power rate, the market is divided into high power, medium power, and low power. By application, it is classified into energy & power, consumer electronics, automotive, inverter & UPS, industrial, and others. Region-wise, the market has been analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

The key power MOSFET market leaders profiled in the report include Infineon Technologies AG, Fairchild Semiconductors, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Digi-Key Electronics, Toshiba Corp., IXYS Corporation, Power Integration, STMicroelectronics, NXP Semiconductors, and Texas Instruments. These key players have adopted strategies, such as product portfolio expansion, mergers & acquisitions, agreements, geographical expansion, and collaborations, to enhance their market penetration.

GLOBAL POWER MOSFET MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

– Depletion Mode Power MOSFET

– Enhancement Mode Power MOSFET

By Power Rate

– High Power

– Medium Power

– Low Power

By Application

– Energy & Power

– Consumer Electronics

– Automotive

– Inverter & UPS

– Industrial

– Other

BY REGION

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa