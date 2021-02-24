Green technology, also known as sustainable technology, protects the environment by using various forms of sustainable energy. Some of the best examples of green technologies include solar panels, LED lighting, wind energy, electric vehicle, vertical farming, and composting. In addition, various countries across the globe are using green technology to manage and recycle waste materials obtained from industries and household. Furthermore, green technology helps organizations to reduce emission, converse water, reduce waste, and consume less energy than conventional technology. These benefits associated with sustainable technology significantly propels its adoption across the globe.

Surge in environmental awareness and increase in concerns among organizations & individuals about global warming acts as the key driving forces of the global green technology and sustainability market. Moreover, rise in adoption of radio frequency identification (RFID) sensors that curbs carbon emissions and increase in consumer & industrial interest for use of clean energy resources are among some of the major factors expected to boost growth of the market in the coming years. However, high product and solution cost associated with green technology and sustainability solutions is a major factor expected to hamper the growth of the market to a certain extent. On the contrary, favorable government and private initiatives to tackle climate change and air pollution are anticipated to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion if the global market during the forecast period.

Request for a FREE sample of this market research report@ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1470

The global green technology and sustainability market is segmented into technology, application, and region. By technology, the market is bifurcated into Internet of Things (IoT), cloud computing, artificial intelligence & analytics, digital twin, cybersecurity, and blockchain. On the basis of application, it is divided into green building, carbon footprint management, weather monitoring & forecasting, air and water pollution monitoring, forest monitoring, crop monitoring, soil condition/moisture monitoring, water purification, and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players profiled in the green technology and sustainability market include CropX Inc., Enablon France SA, Enviance Inc., General Electric, Hortau Inc., IBM Corporation, LO3 Energy, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Tech Mahindra Limited, and Trace Genomics, Inc. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of global green technology and sustainability market forecast along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on global market is provided in the report.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

– The quantitative analysis of the market from 2020 to 2027 is provided to determine the market potential.

Key Market Segments

By Technology

– Internet of Things (IoT)

– Cloud Computing

– Artificial Intelligence & Analytics

– Digital Twin

– Cyber Security

– Blockchain

By Application

– Green Building

– Carbon Footprint Management

– Weather Monitoring & Forecasting

– Air and Water Pollution Monitoring

– Forest Monitoring

– Crop Monitoring

– Soil Condition/Moisture Monitoring

– Water Purification

– Others

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

Send a request to Report Ocean to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1470

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– CropX Inc.

– Enablon France SA

– Enviance Inc.

– General Electric

– Hortau Inc.

– IBM Corporation

– LO3 Energy, Inc.

– Oracle Corporation

– Tech Mahindra Limited

– Trace Genomics, Inc.